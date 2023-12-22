Appleton's HobbyTown sold, set to close; sales underway: The Buzz

APPLETON — Appleton's HobbyTown was recently sold and is set to close, owner Bob Mazza said Thursday.

The store, at 122 S. Memorial Drive, is hosting a sale for customers through Dec. 31. Whatever items are left will be moved to the Oshkosh HobbyTown, which Mazza said he's also owned for 30 years.

The sale could end earlier, though, "if we stay busy and can reduce the inventory to a manageable level to move it," Mazza said in an email to The Post-Crescent.

The Appleton building "was a great place for the store," but "staffing with capable employees became impossible at best," according to Mazza.

"I am nearing retirement," he said, "and decided we couldn't maintain that location."

There were other factors, too, Mazza said. The amount of sales lost to the internet during the COVID-19 pandemic "has accelerated," he said, "plus the weak economy and high costs to run a business."

"I figured at my age we'll concentrate on Oshkosh until I am ready to retire," Mazza said, "or I can find someone ambitious enough to buy Oshkosh and keep it around another 30+ years."

Mazza said the property was sold to "investors," but declined to provide additional details.

HobbyTown Appleton announced Dec. 1 on its Facebook page that the store had been sold.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me keep Hobbies alive in the Appleton area for the past 16 years," Mazza posted Dec. 18.

HobbyTown moved into the storefront on South Memorial Drive in 2016. Before that, it was located in Fox Crossing.

