New Appliance Repair Company Opens in Charleston Amid Growing Demand

·2 min read

Asurion Appliance Repair Provides Fast, In-Home Expert Repair of Major Appliances Including Refrigerators, Dishwashers, Washers, Dryers and More

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new appliance repair company has opened in Charleston with highly trained experts providing quality, fast repairs as soon as next day. Asurion Appliance Repair experts can provide in-home repairs of major appliance brands including Whirlpool, Samsung, GE™, LG®, Electrolux® and more.

Asurion Appliance Repair (PRNewsfoto/Asurion)
Asurion Appliance Repair (PRNewsfoto/Asurion)

From refrigerator repair to fixing a broken dishwasher or dryer, Asurion Appliance Repair experts are able to complete many repairs in a single visit.

"Whether it's a broken ice maker, a freezer that stops freezing or a washer that leaks, our appliance repair experts can help," said Bridget Pai, Manager, Asurion Appliance Repair in Charleston. "We understand that life gets disrupted when the appliances you count on daily stop working correctly, and we're here with highly trained experts to get you back up and running quickly."

Appliance Repair Experts You Can Trust

Asurion Appliance Repair experts are highly trained in repairing Whirlpool, Samsung, GE™, LG®, Electrolux® and other major brands to provide quality repairs for today's modern appliances. Asurion Appliance Repair also has authorized service partnerships with major appliance brands which provides their repair experts with direct access to manufacturer parts to help fix customers' appliances fast. All Asurion appliance repairs are backed by a 60-day warranty on parts and labor.

"At Asurion Appliance Repair, we understand the disruption our customers experience when their appliances stop working," said Asurion Appliance Repair CEO Luke Smiley. "As we continue to build and expand our appliance repair business, we are making customer experience our top priority. The Asurion mission is about more than repairing broken refrigerators and dryers. We fix tech and appliances fast so our customers can get their lives back up and running."

Fast Repair, Because Waiting Isn't an Option
Charleston-area customers can call to schedule an appliance repair or book an appointment online. A technician will arrive at your home to complete your repair as soon as the next day. Service visits include a $99 diagnostic fee, which is waived when Asurion Appliance Repair is hired to fix your appliance.

For more information, to view a service menu, or to book a repair appointment, visit appliance-repair.asurion.com. Or contact Asurion Appliance Repair in Charleston at:

Asurion Appliance Repair

(843) 998-7084

About Asurion
Asurion is a global tech care company that provides insurance, installation, repair, replacement, and 24/7 support for a wide range of technology, from mobile phones and laptops to major household appliances. Our 12,000 experts are available online, on the phone, in store, or can even come to you. Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure its 300 million customers get the most out of their devices and connections.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Asurion)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Asurion)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-appliance-repair-company-opens-in-charleston-amid-growing-demand-301518146.html

SOURCE Asurion

