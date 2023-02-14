U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.13
    -1.16 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,089.27
    -156.66 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,960.15
    +68.36 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,939.91
    -1.23 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.78
    -0.28 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0340
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,219.28
    +421.47 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.55
    +13.14 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Airbnb's earnings call

Applicant Finder Launches a Phone Application for both iOS and Android

Applicant Finder
·3 min read

BLUFFTON, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Applicant Finder, an online recruiting platform, launches a phone application for both IOS and Android. Being an online recruiting platform, Applicant Finder makes it easy to find exactly who you need at a cost that will not break your budget.

Applicant Finder , Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture
Applicant Finder , Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

Applicant Finder specializes in hiring for employment. The application's primary goal is to link employers and job seekers so they may discover their dream employment quickly. The application maximizes the hiring process's efficiency by ensuring seamless communication between the candidate and recruiter. The application offers a complete procedure for candidates, from a job application to company research. The purpose of the carefully thought-out search method is to assist recruiters in focusing their search.

Applicant Finder promises to be the most cost-effective and diverse option for employers and recruiters. The company was founded by recruiters who understand the challenges of finding qualified candidates. With a focus on connecting candidates with employers, Applicant Finder is changing how businesses see employees. Employers can now save up to 70% on their recruiting costs, while job seekers will have access to various jobs from around the globe.

Today, Applicant Finder has received positive feedback from both sides of the hiring process and is quickly making a name for itself in the industry. The application aims to revolutionize the job search process, making it simple and efficient for aspiring professionals. The organization started as a simple job advertisement company-- but since then, it has grown into a complete talent acquisition solution provider with resources designed to make finding employment easier than ever before

A candidate may use the application to unlock boundless opportunities to help them succeed. Whether it's a job-seeker ready for a career launch or an enterprise looking for the perfect hire, Application Finder is revolutionizing online recruitment with their latest tech advances. They offer top-notch full and part-time positions across sectors so businesses can thrive in this dynamic economy.

With the phone application at hand, a candidate can quickly locate their ideal employment anywhere and at any time of the day. By ensuring a smooth transition between the applicant and the recruiter, the application maximizes the effectiveness of the hiring procedure. Applicant Finder is an online powerhouse that's always looking out for opportunities.

Register as a candidate on Applicant Finder to locate the top applicants from their sizable candidate pool. The recruiters can search for candidates by registering what qualities they are seeking in a candidate and filling out the search filter.

Applicant Finder stands out from the competition with a reliable job-finding app designed for USA applicants and employers. Streamlining the job search and maximizing the chances of success by taking advantage of modern techniques, helping ensure no opportunities slip away; Applicant Finder is an online powerhouse.

Contact:
Darrin Miser
support@applicantfinder.com

SOURCE: Applicant Finder



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739401/Applicant-Finder-Launches-a-Phone-Application-for-both-iOS-and-Android

Recommended Stories

  • Foot Locker Invests $17M Toward Black Businesses, Spotlights Black Designers in New Series

    The Black community is the reason we own fly kicks!

  • Restaurant Brands, parent of Popeyes, Burger King delivers strong Q4 earnings, names new CEO

    Restaurant Brands International (QSR) reported Q4 2022 earnings on Tuesday, February 14 before the market open that mostly were in line with expectations.

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • Laid-Off Tech Workers Seek Leverage on the Way Out

    For some tech workers, everything is negotiable, including the severance package that comes with a layoff. As tech companies shed tens of thousands of jobs, staffers at different levels are pushing back on the terms of their departures. Last May, Brian Liou, Rora’s founder, started hearing from laid-off tech workers who wanted help negotiating their severances; the company has since added it to its suite of services.

  • J&J Must Face Baby Powder Suit by 24-Year-Old Dying of Cancer

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson can no longer use bankruptcy to block a trial in California over claims its baby powder caused the deadly cancer of a 24-year-old man, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesTreasury Yields Climb on Bets for June Fed Hike: Markets WrapAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods A

  • 13 states that don’t tax your retirement income

    These states don’t tax retirement income.

  • Boomer's remorse: These are the top 5 ‘big money’ purchases you will (probably) really regret in retirement

    Do it your way — but it's simpler just to avoid these financial blows.

  • Salesforce yields to activist pressure with harsh new policies for engineers, salespeople

    Salesforce is looking at new ways to cut costs as activist investors continue to put pressure on the company. Today, Insider was reporting that the company is implementing much stricter performance measurements for engineering, with some salespeople being put under pressure to quit or succumb to harsh performance policies of their own. This is consistent with what sources have been telling TechCrunch.

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • They're Draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Again, and More

    The U.S. is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that's affecting oil prices, and we also look at moves being made at Amazon and Ford. The Biden administration plans to sell another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that news is weighing on oil prices. Next week brings the February Flash PMI data from S&P Global (SPGI), which could either support or conflict with Bank of America's findings we mentioned earlier.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Restructures To Save Billions?

    Exxon stock hit an all-time high on Friday. The stock is up almost 7% for the year, but does it have room to run?

  • SAP is laying off 224 Bay Area employees

    Two weeks after the company announced it would be laying off 2.5% of its workforce, it unveiled just how many it would cut in the Bay Area.

  • Oil Workers Expect More Pay Raises Amid Competing Job Offers

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring pay for oil workers around the globe is expected to continue climbing amid a shortage for talent that has some fielding multiple job offers in a single year, according to a recent survey.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespa

  • GlobalFoundries reports major turnaround in net income

    Growth in three of its largest markets propelled GlobalFoundries to a record $8.1 billion in revenue last year as the computer chip maker continued to add capacity while signing long-term sales agreement with customers looking to solidify their inventory. GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) engineered a major turnaround in net income during its first full year as a public company. The company ended 2022 with $1.45 billion in net income, following a $254 million net loss the previous year.

  • I'm a Senior. How Can I Increase My Retirement Income?

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • The AI chatbot phenomenon is now making waves in China, too

    Investors are watching closely to see whether and how Beijing’s heavy hand might stymie ChatGPT clones in China.

  • U.S. Shale To Set Production Record In March

    The extra 26 million barrel U.S. SPR release is forcing oil prices lower on Tuesday, but OPEC, in its monthly oil report, remains bullish on oil

  • Kroger, Albertsons narrow range of stores they'll sell to 250-300, report says

    Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. have narrowed down their planned number of stores they’ll divest as part of planned merger.