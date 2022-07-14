U.S. markets closed

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) in Higher Education Market growth to accelerate at 2.14 CAGR -- Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market report by Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is fragmented and comprises vendors that offer similar products with less differentiation. The market has low barriers for new entrants. The lucrative nature of the market might attract new vendors with differentiated products during the forecast period. Technavio's report on the applicant tracking system in higher education offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download a Sample Report Now

Technavio expects the global applicant tracking system in higher education market to witness an incremental growth of USD 17.1 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 1.45% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14% during the forecast period.

Factors such as an efficient hiring process, expanding the scope of ATS, and increasing enrollments will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the integration of ATS with background-checking software is expected to emerge as a key trend in the market. However, the availability of open-source ATS will challenge the growth of vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Segmentations in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market Study

The market is segmented as follows:

  • Deployment

The on-cloud segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the advantages of on-cloud services such as flexibility in scaling and effective data backup systems are driving the growth of the segment. The cost-effectiveness of on-cloud solutions is another key factor driving the segment's growth.

  • Geographic

North America will generate maximum revenue in the market. The region will occupy about 53% of the global market share during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of on-cloud ATS in higher education and the high demand for smart and efficient means of recruiting are driving the growth of the regional market.

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market include Asure Software Inc., Automatic Payroll Systems Inc., BitraNet Pvt. Ltd., Bullhorn Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., HIREBRIDGE LLC, Hireserve Ltd., Hirezon Corp., and Kronos Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market vendors

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 17.1 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 53%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Canada, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Asure Software Inc., Automatic Payroll Systems Inc., BitraNet Pvt. Ltd., Bullhorn Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., HIREBRIDGE LLC, Hireserve Ltd., Hirezon Corp., and Kronos Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Competitive scenario

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Asure Software Inc.

  • 10.4 Automatic Payroll Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 BitraNet Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Bullhorn Inc.

  • 10.7 ClearCompany Inc.

  • 10.8 Greenhouse Software Inc.

  • 10.9 HIREBRIDGE LLC

  • 10.10 Hireserve Ltd.

  • 10.11 Hirezon Corp.

  • 10.12 Kronos Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applicant-tracking-system-ats-in-higher-education-market-growth-to-accelerate-at-2-14-cagr--technavio-301584971.html

SOURCE Technavio

