Applicant Tracking System (ATS) in Higher Education Market growth to accelerate at 2.14 CAGR -- Technavio
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market report by Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is fragmented and comprises vendors that offer similar products with less differentiation. The market has low barriers for new entrants. The lucrative nature of the market might attract new vendors with differentiated products during the forecast period. Technavio's report on the applicant tracking system in higher education offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities.
Technavio expects the global applicant tracking system in higher education market to witness an incremental growth of USD 17.1 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 1.45% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14% during the forecast period.
Factors such as an efficient hiring process, expanding the scope of ATS, and increasing enrollments will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the integration of ATS with background-checking software is expected to emerge as a key trend in the market. However, the availability of open-source ATS will challenge the growth of vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Segmentations in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market Study
The market is segmented as follows:
Deployment
The on-cloud segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the advantages of on-cloud services such as flexibility in scaling and effective data backup systems are driving the growth of the segment. The cost-effectiveness of on-cloud solutions is another key factor driving the segment's growth.
Geographic
North America will generate maximum revenue in the market. The region will occupy about 53% of the global market share during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of on-cloud ATS in higher education and the high demand for smart and efficient means of recruiting are driving the growth of the regional market.
Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market include Asure Software Inc., Automatic Payroll Systems Inc., BitraNet Pvt. Ltd., Bullhorn Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., HIREBRIDGE LLC, Hireserve Ltd., Hirezon Corp., and Kronos Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market size
Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market trends
Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market industry analysis
Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market vendors
Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 17.1 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.45
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 53%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Canada, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Asure Software Inc., Automatic Payroll Systems Inc., BitraNet Pvt. Ltd., Bullhorn Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., HIREBRIDGE LLC, Hireserve Ltd., Hirezon Corp., and Kronos Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Deployment
5.3 On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
9.2 Competitive scenario
9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Asure Software Inc.
10.4 Automatic Payroll Systems Inc.
10.5 BitraNet Pvt. Ltd.
10.6 Bullhorn Inc.
10.7 ClearCompany Inc.
10.8 Greenhouse Software Inc.
10.9 HIREBRIDGE LLC
10.10 Hireserve Ltd.
10.11 Hirezon Corp.
10.12 Kronos Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
