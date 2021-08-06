Applicant Tracking Systems Market | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The applicant tracking systems market size is expected to increase by USD 463.12 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc.(US), Automatic Data Processing Inc.(US), ClearCompany Inc.(US), Greenhouse Software Inc.(US), iCIMS Inc.(US) are some of the major market participants.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities
The report on the applicant tracking systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies cost-effectiveness and less time consuming as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market segmentation by deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI)-related services is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the applicant tracking systems market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The applicant tracking systems market covers the following areas:
Applicant Tracking Systems Market Sizing
Applicant Tracking Systems Market Forecast
Applicant Tracking Systems Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Alphabet Inc.
Automatic Data Processing Inc.
ClearCompany Inc.
Greenhouse Software Inc.
iCIMS Inc.
International Business Machines Corp.
Jobvite Inc.
Oracle Corp.
SAP SE
Workday Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment
Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
