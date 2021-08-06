U.S. markets closed

Applicant Tracking Systems Market | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The applicant tracking systems market size is expected to increase by USD 463.12 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc.(US), Automatic Data Processing Inc.(US), ClearCompany Inc.(US), Greenhouse Software Inc.(US), iCIMS Inc.(US) are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Applicant Tracking Systems Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report on the applicant tracking systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies cost-effectiveness and less time consuming as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market segmentation by deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI)-related services is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the applicant tracking systems market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The applicant tracking systems market covers the following areas:

Applicant Tracking Systems Market Sizing
Applicant Tracking Systems Market Forecast
Applicant Tracking Systems Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Automatic Data Processing Inc.

  • ClearCompany Inc.

  • Greenhouse Software Inc.

  • iCIMS Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Jobvite Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SAP SE

  • Workday Inc.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Digital Asset Management Market- The digital asset management market is segmented by type (on-premises and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Debt Collection Software Market- The debt collection software market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Automatic Data Processing Inc.

  • ClearCompany Inc.

  • Greenhouse Software Inc.

  • iCIMS Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Jobvite Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SAP SE

  • Workday Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/applicant-tracking-systems-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applicant-tracking-systems-market--key-drivers-and-market-forecasts--17000-technavio-reports-301349913.html

SOURCE Technavio

