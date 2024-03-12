Applicants sought for Harford County schools citizen advisory groups
The Harford County Board of Education is seeking applicants for its Citizen Advisory Committees. Membership is open to all Harford County residents, including those without children in the school system. Each committee makes advisory recommendations to the staff coordinator.
New members are confirmed at a summer Board of Education business meeting; members are assigned to one, two, or three-year terms. Any member absent from 50 percent or more of the scheduled meetings during 12 months is subject to removal from a committee upon the recommendation of the staff coordinator to the Board of Education.
Residents of Harford County interested in serving as a member of any one of the committees should complete an application, available on the Board of Education page on https://hcps.org/boe/. The deadline for application is April 12. The Citizen Advisory Committee coordinators will notify all applicants of membership following the board appointments in Summer 2024.
Committees seeking new members include:
Career and Technical Education: Members of the Career and Technical Education Advisory Council serve as advisers, advocates, and reviewers for CTE Programs, which prepare students for further education and workforce needs in current and emerging professions. The council solicits participation from individuals representing businesses in the 11 Maryland Career Clusters. Council meetings are held at Harford Technical High School from 8 to 10 a.m.
Family Life Education: This committee discusses and reviews the Family Life Education curriculum and alignment to the Maryland State Department of Education (comprehensive health education framework.
Gifted Education: The Gifted Education Committee discusses and reviews the impact of the Gifted Education Program on higher student achievement.
Special Education: The Special Education Committee works in conjunction with the requirements of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act in supporting an advisory council for parents of students with disabilities. All members of the community who have an interest in supporting the needs of children with disabilities are encouraged to join this group. No application process is needed to serve on this committee.