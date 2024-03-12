Applicants sought for Harford County schools citizen advisory groups

The Harford County Board of Education is seeking applicants for its Citizen Advisory Committees. Membership is open to all Harford County residents, including those without children in the school system. Each committee makes advisory recommendations to the staff coordinator.

New members are confirmed at a summer Board of Education business meeting; members are assigned to one, two, or three-year terms. Any member absent from 50 percent or more of the scheduled meetings during 12 months is subject to removal from a committee upon the recommendation of the staff coordinator to the Board of Education.

Residents of Harford County interested in serving as a member of any one of the committees should complete an application, available on the Board of Education page on https://hcps.org/boe/. The deadline for application is April 12. The Citizen Advisory Committee coordinators will notify all applicants of membership following the board appointments in Summer 2024.

Committees seeking new members include: