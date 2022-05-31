U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

Applicaster Releases 2022 OTT App Building Guide for Media Companies

·1 min read

Applicaster, a powerful OTT and mobile app platform, has published a comprehensive guide to building, managing, delivering, and monetizing a streaming app.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2022, Applicaster's "2022 OTT App Building Guide: The 10 Factors You Can't Miss" was released with checklists and recommendations for planning an OTT app delivery strategy. The guide was created by Applicaster's head of product, Gabriel Guy, and harnesses the team's decades of experience helping top media companies meet their streaming challenges.

OTT App Building Guide: The 10 Factors You Can´t Miss +Checklists and Recommendations
OTT App Building Guide: The 10 Factors You Can´t Miss +Checklists and Recommendations

The guide harnesses decades of experience helping companies meet their streaming challenges.

"Users see an OTT app as a service that makes it possible for them to consume content in the most convenient ways," says Guy. "We wanted to deliver a guide with practical tips for maximizing user satisfaction and business success. This really aims to capture the most important considerations in a productive way."

The guide explores five factors around building and managing a successful streaming service, and five more for delivering and monetizing. Concrete checklists are offered for each of the ten considerations: Content Management, Design & UX, Builds, Runtime Management, User Management, Payments (SVOD & TVOD), Analytics, Player, Video/Audio Streaming & Encoding, and Advertisements.

For media companies, the guide is meant to help define business tactics when building OTT apps and choosing providers. For service providers and industry professionals, it can serve as a guide to market needs. And Applicaster's team of experts is always standing by to guide companies through what can be a complex process of bringing their streaming service to life.

The "2022 OTT App Building Guide" by Applicaster can be downloaded here.

About Applicaster

Applicaster helps broadcasters, content publishers, and OTT providers globally drive their digital strategy, engage with audiences, and monetize media assets. Applicaster's Zapp platform is a comprehensive no-code tool to create, distribute, and manage multimedia applications across multiple mobile and TV devices. Zapp uniquely combines the scalability, flexibility, and speed of a technology-based solution with the advanced customization capabilities required by professional teams.

Applicaster powers user experiences for leading companies like Urban One, ViacomCBS, The Walt Disney Company, ProsiebenSat.1, and First Media; and is approved as an Apple, Roku, and Comcast Technology Solutions partner. www.applicaster.com

Contact: Alexandra Urrea, a.urrea@applicaster.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Applicaster)
(PRNewsfoto/Applicaster)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applicaster-releases-2022-ott-app-building-guide-for-media-companies-301558118.html

SOURCE Applicaster

