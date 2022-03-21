U.S. markets closed

Application for Commercial Industry to Hold Nearly 73% of the Aluminum Curtain Walls Market; Demand to Grow by 10% CAGR Through 2031

·7 min read
Aluminum Curtain Wall Market by Type (Stick-built, Semi-unitized, Unitized), by Application (Commercial, Residential) & Region - Forecast to 2021-2031

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR’s report states that the global aluminium curtain wall market is expected to surpass a market value of US$82 Bn by registering a CAGR of 10% through the forecast period. On the back of being the strongest and most sustainable material, aluminium curtain walls are gaining momentum and witnessing rampant adoption modern infrastructure development in various countries.

Historically, between 2016 to 2020, the sales of aluminium curtain wall expanded beyond US$ 31 Bn in 2020. The surging adoption of energy efficient infrastructure and the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions is propelling the aluminium curtain walls market to expand 2.3x during the forecast period.

From flourishing economies to developing nations, aluminium curtain walls are being deployed in commercial and residential spaces on a big scale. Governments of developing countries are majorly focusing on sustainable solutions for infrastructure that would reduce carbon emissions and operational costs.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Aluminum Curtain Wall Market at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4589

How is Rapid Urbanization Stimulating Aluminum Curtain Wall Demand?
Rapid urbanization is the key driver for enhanced sales of aluminum curtain walls. Commercial and residential properties are constantly adapting to newer patterns of construction. Companies are focusing on building environmentally friendly infrastructure that would not harm reduce carbon emissions at all possible stages of construction.

Aluminum curtain walls can be easily installed as they do not require more time to set up. This, in turn, reduces the costs of installation and labor. Thus, aluminium curtain walls are being preferred over traditional construction style. The aforementioned factors are expected to boost the sales of aluminium curtain walls in the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered
Type

  • Unitized Aluminum Curtain Wall

  • Semi-Unitized Aluminum Curtain Wall

  • Stick-Built Aluminum Curtain Wall

Application

  • Commercial-grade Aluminum Curtain Wall

  • Residential-grade Aluminum Curtain Wall

How are Enhanced Structural Properties Widening Popularity of Aluminium Curtain Walls?
Aluminum can be easily melted and formed. This, in turn, eases the process of making aluminum curtain walls. In addition, aluminium is corrosion resistant. As aluminum blocks rain and sunlight, it creates a better environment inside the building, ensuring structural integrity.

Furthermore, aluminium curtain walls are lightweight and durable. They do not add any-weight to the structure of the building. Commercial sectors are favoring aluminum curtain walls as they are cost-friendly and increase the aesthetic appeal of the infrastructure.

To learn more about Aluminum Curtain Wall Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4589

Country-wise Analysis
Why is the Asia Attracting Aluminium Curtain Wall Manufacturers?
The Asian region is expected to dominate the market, with India, China and Japan expected to emerge as some of the most lucrative manufacturing hubs. A burgeoning construction and infrastructure industry is opening frontiers for growth to prospective manufacturers.

With the help of technological advancements, reconstruction of commercial and public sectors is underway on a large scale. Different policies and consciousness regarding environment is harnessing positive outlook for aluminium curtain walls in the region.

India is undergoing rapid urbanization. In addition, the government of the region is focusing on promoting sustainable options for residential and commercial sectors. Ever changing infrastructure of smart cities, schools and commercial complexes are influencing the sales of aluminium curtain walls positively.

Thus, the region accounts for more than 40% of total market revenue. As per estimates published by Fact.MR, a staggering CAGR of approximately 11% is anticipated across the 2021-2031 assessment period.

Competitive Landscape
Innovation and development of longer renovation cycles of products are expected to shape the competition among market players as customers are looking for permanent solutions in aluminium curtain wall products in the market.

  • For instance, in May 2021, Alumil Aluminium Industry S. A, supported the creation of sustainable building in Vancouver by using SMARTIA M78 for making the city greener.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Alumil Aluminium Industry S. A,

  • Aluplex

  • Alutech

  • EFCO Corporation

  • Enclos Corporation

  • GUTMANN AG

  • HansenGroup Ltd.

  • Heroal

  • HUECK System GmbH & Co. KG

  • Josef Gartner GmbH (Permasteelisa Group)

  • Kalwall Corporation

  • Kawneer Company Inc.

  • National Enclosure Company

  • Ponzio Srl

  • Purso Oy

  • RAICO Bautechnik GmbH

  • Reynaers

  • Sapa Building Systems Ltd.

  • Schüco International

  • Skansa

  • Trimo d.o.o.

  • Tubelite Inc.

  • YKK AP Inc.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Purchase a copy of report on Aluminum Curtain Wall Market at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4589

Key Takeaways of Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Study

  • Commercial applications of aluminum curtain walls account for 73% of the total revenue

  • Stick-built curtain walls to yield around 25% of total revenue

  • Unitized aluminum curtain walls are poised to hold 2/3rd of total market demand

  • Residential applications will likely register 2.7x growth until 2031

  • East Asia leads global sales with over 1/4th share of the total market value

  • U.S to account for 3 out of 10 aluminum curtain wall sales, growing at 8% CAGR

  • India and China to emerge as potential expansion hotspots for prominent manufacturers

  • Semi-unitized aluminum curtain walls to expand at a CAGR exceeding 10% through 2031

Check out more studies related to Chemical & Materials Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Protective Fluid Market Forecast and CAGR - As indicated by most recent exploration by Fact.MR, protective fluid market is set to observe progressive development with a CAGR of 6.9% during assessment period of 2021-2031. Interest for these fluids will observe significant recuperation in present moment, with hopeful development standpoint over the long-haul time interval.

Recycled Paper Bags Market Report Highlights - The demand for recycled paper bags is being escalated due to the increasing awareness regarding the circular economy and the reluctant attitude towards plastic bags. The replacement of plastics with a paper due to its eco-friendly nature is boosting this paper bags market.

Covid-19 Impact on Global Renewable PVDF Market - COVID-19 has negatively impacted the business of the PVDF market over the period of Q2-Q4 of 2020 owing to the decline in demand from the lithium-ion battery makers. Reduced automotive output has ceased the investor interest in the renewable energy market as it is an essential material for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries.

