Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Global Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030: Digital Transformation to Enhance the Market

The global market for Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Virtual segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $767.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$767.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured) -

A10 Networks, Inc.

Array Networks, Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

f5 Networks, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Juniper Networks Inc.

Pulse Secure LLC

Radware Ltd.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Product Overview

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC): A Prelude

China to Dominate Market for Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) in Asia Pacific

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market to Witness Rapid Changes

Digital Transformation to Enhance the Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market

Recent Innovations of Application Delivery Controllers (ADC)

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Vendor Landscape

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC): A Key Part for Communications Service Provider (CSP)

