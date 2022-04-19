U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market to Reach $12.8 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 19.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Emerging need to continue uninterrupted communication channels along with different business operations and rise in the number of mobile-based applications drive the growth of the global application delivery controllers (ADC) market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market by Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises), by End User (IT And Telecom, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global application delivery controllers industry generated $2.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Emerging need to continue uninterrupted communication channels along with different business operations, rise in the number of mobile-based applications, and increase in trend of bring your own device to workplace drive the growth of the global application delivery controllers (ADC) market. Moreover, low setup and maintenance costs supplement the market growth. However, issues related to security restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the inclination toward cloud and rise in adoption of ADC by the IT and telecom sectors are estimated to create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (253 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4078

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The demand for ADC increased considerably as organizations shifted to work from home culture due to lockdown and the need to stay productive while working from any location.

  • According to the survey by the Ecological Momentary Assessment, nearly 90 percent of the total enterprises that participated in the survey highlighted that they made changes in their application delivery infrastructure with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. These changes involved strengthening security and increasing capacity.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the application delivery controllers (ADC) market:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4078

The on-premise segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global application delivery controllers market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to benefits such as low deployment cost, easy scalability, agility, and less maintenance cost. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 23.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its supports for the use of the dedicated micro-services within the enterprise environments.

The IT & telecom segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the IT & telecom segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global ADC market lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to investments to a greater extent in hardware ADCs as compared to the software/VADCs. However, the BFSI segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in online banking, digitalization in the financial sector, and the requirement to avoid DDOS attacks and minimize the security threats.

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global application delivery controllers market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to surge in enterprise mobility and extensive wireless connectivity. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period, owing to digitalization and growth in adoption of the IoT-based applications.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4078

Leading Market Players

  • A10 Networks Inc.

  • Citrix Systems Inc.

  • F5 Networks Inc.

  • Array Networks, Inc.

  • Webscale

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Barracuda Networks Inc.

  • Fortinet Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • KEMP Technologies Inc.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Data Center Market Expected to Reach $517.17 Billion by 2030

Computer Vision Market expected to reach $41.11 Billion by 2030

Web Application Firewall Market Expected to Reach $25.6 Billion by 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/application-delivery-controllers-adc-market-to-reach-12-8-bn-globally-by-2030-at-19-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301527808.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

