Web Application Firewall Market by Component, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

The global WAF market size to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2022 to USD 13.8 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during the forecast period.

As the world is becoming progressively interconnected, the penetration of technologies, such as IoT, across various end-user applications is increasing. Organizations are increasingly using such connected devices in their processes to make their business operate optimally.

With an increase in the number of devices and associated applications, various cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities are being added to the threat landscape. To deal with such situations, the majority of IoT technology and developer companies are deploying and recommending advanced security solutions, such as WAFs, Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), and Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP), for securing their business infrastructure, thereby driving the demand for the WAF market.

By Component, the services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Vendors provide a complete range of services that help enterprises conduct different activities necessary for the effective management of such solutions. They also provide a single point of contact for all the help and assistance required. The growing adoption of WAF solutions drives the need for proper pre- and post-consulting, deployment services, and overall management of the solutions. The services segment is further segmented into professional services and managed services.

By Professional Services, the consulting subsegment to hold the largest market share

The consulting subsegment is expected to hold the largest market size. Consulting services are offered by highly qualified industry experts, domain experts, and security professionals, who help organizations formulate cybersecurity strategies, prevent revenue losses, minimize risks, understand the maturity of cybersecurity solutions, and enhance the security of the existing information systems. Consulting service providers guide companies in setting up new WAF security infrastructure to address specific security requirements.

By Vertical, the BFSI segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. To improve business operations and expand the customer base, organizations in the BFSI vertical are introducing new and enhanced financial products and services, making the industry a lucrative target for frauds. With facilities such as smart banking, internet banking, and mobile banking, BFSI companies need to prioritize WAF security solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of Web Application Firewall Market

4.2 Market, by Component, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.3 Market, by Solution, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.4 Market, by Professional Service, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.6 Market, by Vertical, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.7 Web Application Firewall Market: Regional Scenario, 2022-2027

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Importance of Web Applications

5.2.1.2 Rising Instances of Web Attacks, Such as Cyber Theft, Espionage, Vandalism, and Fraud

5.2.1.3 Government Regulations and Need for Compliance to Drive Adoption of Waf Solutions

5.2.1.4 Technological Proliferation and Increasing Penetration of Iot

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Insufficient Protection, False Positives, and High Cost of Deployment

5.2.2.2 Organizations Considering Runtime Application Self-Protection as Viable Alternative

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud and Virtual Appliance-Based Wafs

5.2.3.2 Introduction of Ml/Ai-Powered Wafs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Technical Expertise

5.2.4.2 Presence of Traditional Firewalls

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Case Study 1: Electronic Records and Practice Management Software Company Relied on Imperva for Security and Efficiency

5.3.2 Case Study 2: Asian Paints Empowered Transformation with F5 Silverline Web Application Firewall

5.3.3 Case Study 3: Peach Boosted Security and Customer Confidence Using Aws Waf

5.4 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.4.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.7.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.7.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.7.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.7.4 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.7.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.7.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.7.7 The International Organization for Standardization Standard 27001

5.7.8 European Union General Data Protection Regulation

5.8 Patent Analysis

6 Web Application Firewall Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Hardware Appliances

6.2.2 Virtual Appliances

6.2.3 Cloud-Based

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting

6.3.1.2 Support & Maintenance

6.3.1.3 Training & Education

6.3.1.4 System Integration

6.3.2 Managed Services

7 Web Application Firewall Market, by Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Organization Sizes: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Organization Sizes: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3 Large Enterprises

8 Web Application Firewall Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.3 Retail

8.4 It & Telecommunications

8.5 Government & Defense

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Energy & Utilities

8.8 Education

8.9 Other Verticals

9 Web Application Firewall Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Revenue Analysis

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.5.5 Overall Company Footprint Analysis

10.6 Ranking of Key Players

10.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix

10.7.1 Progressive Companies

10.7.2 Responsive Companies

10.7.3 Dynamic Companies

10.7.4 Starting Blocks

10.8 Key Market Developments

10.8.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

10.8.2 Deals

10.8.3 Others

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Imperva

11.2.2 Akamai

11.2.3 Barracuda

11.2.4 Citrix

11.2.5 Cloudflare

11.2.6 Rohde & Schwarz

11.2.7 Ergon Informatik

11.2.8 F5 Networks

11.2.9 Fortinet

11.2.10 Radware

11.3 Other Players

11.3.1 Penta Security Systems

11.3.2 Trustwave

11.3.3 Nsfocus

11.3.4 Sophos

11.3.5 Positive Technologies

11.3.6 Oracle

11.3.7 Qualys

11.3.8 Aws

11.3.9 Fastly

11.3.10 Microsoft

11.3.11 Alibaba Cloud

11.3.12 Lumen

11.4 Sme/Startups

11.4.1 Stackpath

11.4.2 Prophaze

11.4.3 Indusface

11.4.4 Wallarm

11.4.5 Haproxy

11.4.6 Reblaze

11.4.7 Cloudbric

11.4.8 Mlytics

11.4.9 Expimont

11.4.10 Threatx

12 Adjacent Markets

13 Appendix

