Web application firewall market size to grow at 18.76% by 2027; The growing number of cyber threats to boost market - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global web application firewall market size is estimated to grow by USD 6895.11 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.76% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 2,225.94 million. North America will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Web Application Firewall Market 2023-2027
Web application firewall market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Web application firewall market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Web application firewall market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), End-user (E-Commemrce, BFSI, Government, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market growth in the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. On-premise solutions offer enterprises complete control over the functioning of application software. Also, in the on-premises deployment model, resources are accessed only through the dedicated network, whereas in the cloud-based deployment model, resources are accessed by multiple users, which makes it more vulnerable to security breaches. Such benefits are increasing the deployment of on-premise solutions among end-users in the market.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global web application firewall market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global web application firewall market.

  • North America will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions and the rising adoption of the BYOD policy are driving the growth of the web application firewall market in North America.

Download a Sample Report

Web application firewall market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the growing number of cyber threats.

  • The number of cyber threats is increasing at an alarming rate globally.

  • For instance, in August 2020, the usernames and passwords of about 9,000 government accounts in Canada were stolen.

  • Similarly, in April 2020, about 500,000 passwords of Zoom users, a virtual meeting app, were stolen and made available for sale in the black market.

  • Many such instances are compelling organizations across the world to invest in web application firewall solutions, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increasing adoption of the BYOD concept among enterprises is the key trend in the market.

  • Many companies are adopting BYOD policies to provide ease and convenience to their employees.

  • The adoption of BYOD policy is increasing the risk of data loss as the lack of security in mobile devices makes it easy for hackers to gain unauthorized access to corporate networks.

  • With many companies adopting BYOD policies, the demand for web application firewall solutions will increase during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The threat from substitutes is a major challenge in the market.

  • The market has several open-source web application firewall solutions that can be downloaded and run on all platforms.

  • These solutions are becoming increasingly popular in developing economies such as India and China.

  • Most SMEs that cannot afford to invest in expensive on-premises and cloud-based application security solutions look for open-source application firewall solutions.

  • This will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this web application firewall market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the web application firewall market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the web application firewall market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the web application firewall market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of web application firewall market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The information security products and services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.36% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 242.25 billion. The increase in the number of smart connected devices is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as system integration and interoperability issues may impede the market growth.

  • The financial service application market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 54.72 billion. The increasing government initiatives to digitalize the financial sector are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth.

Web Application Firewall Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

162

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.76%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6895.11 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

18.34

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

A10 Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NSFOCUS Inc., Penta Security Systems Inc., Positive Technologies, Qualys Inc., Radware Ltd., Sangfor Technologies Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Sophos Ltd., UBIKA, and Venustech Group Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global web application firewall market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By Deployment model Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By end-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 E-Commemrce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 A10 Networks Inc.

  • 12.4 Akamai Technologies Inc.

  • 12.5 Barracuda Networks Inc.

  • 12.6 Citrix Systems Inc.

  • 12.7 Cloudflare Inc.

  • 12.8 F5 Networks Inc.

  • 12.9 Fortinet Inc.

  • 12.10 Imperva Inc.

  • 12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.12 Juniper Networks Inc.

  • 12.13 NSFOCUS Inc.

  • 12.14 Penta Security Systems Inc.

  • 12.15 Positive Technologies

  • 12.16 Qualys Inc.

  • 12.17 Radware Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Web Application Firewall Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/web-application-firewall-market-size-to-grow-at-18-76-by-2027-the-growing-number-of-cyber-threats-to-boost-market---technavio-301748650.html

SOURCE Technavio

