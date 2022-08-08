U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,174.46
    +29.27 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,052.73
    +249.26 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,780.47
    +122.92 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.71
    +32.89 (+1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.43
    -0.58 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.20
    +14.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    20.64
    +0.79 (+4.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0218
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7810
    -0.0590 (-2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7200
    -0.2500 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,153.57
    +1,024.99 (+4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.59
    +20.71 (+3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.92
    +61.18 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Web Application Firewall Market Worth $13.8 Billion By 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web Application Firewall Market size is estimated to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2022 to USD 13.8 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The WAF market is fuelled by the increasing importance of web applications. Moreover, the government regulations and need for compliance plays a key role in driving the growth of the WAF market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=176479811

Browse in-depth TOC on “Web Application Firewall Market
287 – Tables
52 – Figures
265 – Pages

By Component, the solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The solutions segment is estimated to account for a larger market share among components. WAF solutions offer various features such as web application attack protection, deployment option, protocol validation, virtual patching, active and passive authentication, URL rewriting, content routing, cookie signing and encryption, DDoS prevention, data leak prevention, and web server and application signature security. The solutions segment is further categorized into hardware appliances, virtual appliances, and Cloud-based.

By Professional Services, the training & education subsegment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The training & education segment is expected to have the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period. Training & education services aim at providing comprehensive training sessions related to the identification and rectification of critical network infrastructure vulnerabilities. They help in guiding the security team members and developers to understand the key findings and impact of the vulnerabilities.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=176479811

By Vertical, the government & defense segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The government & defense segment is expected to hold the largest share in the WAF market. The implementation of eGovernance by government agencies in several countries across the globe has led to increased adoption of WAF solutions in the government and defense segment. Government and defense agencies handle highly secure and private data of individuals, departments, processes, and agencies. Thus, cybersecurity is one of the most important aspects of the government vertical.

Market Players

Major vendors in the Web Application Firewall Market include Imperva (US), Akamai (US), Barracuda (US), Citrix (US), Cloudflare (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Ergon Informatik (Switzerland), F5 Networks (US), Fortinet (US), and Radware (Israel).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=176479811

Browse Adjacent Market: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Digital Rights Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Audio Content, Images, Video Content, Confidential Documents, Software & Games), Deployment Mode, Vertical, Organization Size and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Cybersecurity Market by Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), Software (IAM, Encryption, APT, Firewall), Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region (2022 - 2026)


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Vitalik Buterin Plays Down Impact of Ethereum Forks After Merge

    Buterin said it is unlikely that Ethereum will be “significantly harmed by another fork.”

  • Amazon's iRobot Acquisition Is About More Than Just Vacuums

    Last week, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it would be purchasing Roomba maker iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) for $1.7 billion, or $61 per share. In its second-quarter report, released in conjunction with the acquisition announcement, iRobot reported revenue down 30% from a year ago, with operating losses ballooning to $63.9 million, from a $3 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Private Equity Firms Target Sector

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Global AI company partners with FDOT

    A global AI company has partnered with an agency close to home in an effort to reduce pedestrian and bicycle fatalities. Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) recently cut a five-year, multimillion-dollar deal with the Florida Department of Transportation to monitor street data and identify trends and changes in real-time traffic through smart technology. "The infrastructure of the future will be shaped by a better understanding of real-time roadway data," CEO Robert A. Berman said in a statement.

  • ‘The Merge’ can make crypto payments mainstream again: Vitalik Buterin

    Once we have scaling technology […] it actually becomes possible to really try to make crypto payments more mainstream again,” Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin said during his keynote speech at the Korea Blockchain Week 2022 conference on Monday. See related article: Prominent Chinese ETH miner plans proof-of-work fork amid The Merge Fast facts “Cryptocurrency payments […]

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in August

    Here are three companies that I think are poised to profit from the growth of the cloud market. When it comes to cloud computing, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the king. According to Synergy Research Group estimates, Amazon Web Services (AWS) holds a 34% share of the $200 billion annual cloud infrastructure market.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Watch Amid Earnings Reports

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Estimates could be revised down in the next quarterly earnings reports.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Improving Free Cash Flow Sets Stage For Buyback

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Stop everything: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling TV soundbar is down to just $37

    If you find yourself constantly grousing "What did that guy just say?" while hitting rewind, you might need this in your life.

  • If you're a runner you need these essential workout products

    If you like to run to decompress or you’re training for your next marathon, then these deals are for you! We’ve compiled a list of essential items that runners shouldn't be without.

  • How Verizon 'fixed wireless' and T-Mobile home broadband is converting cable customers

    Mobile carriers like Verizon 5G home internet and T-Mobile's fixed wireless are taking on broadband companies.

  • LG's T90 earbuds come with Dolby Head Tracking technology

    The company has also introduced its first fitness-focused model for the product line.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

    Today's best Amazon deals include a cozy sheet set, a reliable pair of Sony earbuds, a powerful Samsung TV and more tech and home essentials.

  • The Morning After: Amazon buys the company behind Roomba robot vacuums

    Amazon buys the company behind Roomba robot vacuums, Baidu's robotaxis can now operate without a safety driver in the car, Physicist posts a photo of chorizo to troll James Webb Space Telescope fans.

  • Blockchain is needed for metaverse interoperability: Klaytn

    Sam Sangmin Seo, founder and head of The Klaytn Foundation, says blockchain technology plays a crucial part in metaverse technology, for it provides interoperability between different metaverses. See related article: Kakao’s Klaytn partners with OpenSea for NFT expansion in Asia Fast facts “Blockchain can provide means to implement virtual economy in the metaverse,” Seo said. […]

  • Prosperix Named a VMS Market Leader by Future of Work Exchange for its Disruptive, Innovative Technology

    Leading analyst Christopher J. Dwyer also recognizes the workforce solutions technology provider for its focus on the human elements that allow companies to truly succeed.

  • Greek Premier Says He Was Unaware of Phone Tapping Operations

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was unaware that Greece’s national intelligence service monitored the mobile phone of an opposition politician, and the premier pledged to reform how the unit is supervised. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout

  • Equalum lands new capital to help companies build data pipelines

    The pandemic prompted countless companies to migrate to the cloud. In a recent MuleSoft survey, 84% of organizations said that data and app integration challenges were hindering their digital transformations and, by extension, their adoption of cloud platforms. Spurred to meet the need, software engineer Nir Livneh founded Equalum, a startup providing software that integrates with existing infrastructure to process and transform data, including streaming data.

  • Fitbit will end support for PC syncing this fall

    Fitbit is discontinuing support for PC and Mac syncing.