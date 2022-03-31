U.S. markets open in 9 hours 1 minute

Application Gateway Market - 29% Of Growth To Originate From APAC | Increased Use Of M-Commerce To Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Gateway Market by End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.29% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the application gateway market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Another key region offering significant growth opportunities to the vendors in North America. The high adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices will facilitate the application gateway market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Application Gateway Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the application gateway market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.32 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The increased use of m-commerce is one of the factors supporting the application gateway market growth. The increased adoption of mobile devices and the rising popularity of M-commerce is driving the market growth at a significant pace. Customers are increasingly using smartphones or tablets to access e-commerce sites. This trend will continue as mobile devices are becoming more user-friendly and accessible. Retailers have invested in developing smartphone applications to enter the M-commerce market. Smartphones are increasingly being used for web surfing, bookings, online payments, and online shopping. This has created the necessity for e-commerce solutions that integrate mobile devices with other sales channels. These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges - Privacy and security concerns are one of the factors hindering the application gateway market growth. There are substantial risks associated with online transactions, such as identity thefts and breaches in personal bank accounts. There are also concerns about the privacy of customer data, as many e-tailing vendors use this data to send notifications about changes and price updates. Many customers are against the use of their personal data, which is collected when they use the payment solution for marketing activities. Mobile service providers gather personal data to customize advertising messages and reach the target audience. They track cookies to gather information, which includes data on customer behavior, customer profiling, and data mining. The use of the data that is collected and stored by vendors is an infringement on customers' privacy. These threats will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis

The application gateway market report is segmented by End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The application gateway market share growth by the large enterprise segment will be significant for revenue generation. There is a very high adoption of application gateways among large enterprises, owing to the generation of a large number of transactions. Companies operating in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BSFI), information technology (IT), and manufacturing sectors are the major contributors to this segment. Moreover, modern vending machines are equipped with contactless and card-based payments. Most of the market revenue is generated by large enterprises, as they are more inclined toward technology. This is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The application gateway market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The cloud discovery market share is expected to increase by USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.26%. Download a free sample now!

  • The web hosting services market share is expected to increase by USD 63.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.30%. Download a free sample now!

Application Gateway Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.46%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.38

Performing market contribution

APAC at 29%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aculab Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., F5 Networks Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kemp Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Orange SA, Wipro Ltd., and Zscaler Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aculab Plc

  • 10.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.6 Citrix Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 F5 Networks Inc.

  • 10.8 Forcepoint LLC

  • 10.9 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.11 Zscaler Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/application-gateway-market---29-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--increased-use-of-m-commerce-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-reports-301511802.html

SOURCE Technavio

