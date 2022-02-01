U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,490.50
    -13.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,893.00
    -104.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,880.50
    -24.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.60
    -7.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.38
    -0.77 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.80
    +10.40 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.32 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1263
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.80
    -2.86 (-10.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3486
    +0.0041 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7600
    -0.3640 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,446.70
    +1,234.64 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.30
    +49.11 (+5.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.18
    +56.81 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Application Gateway Market Is Expected to Reach $4.24 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in number of different application layer attacks and surge in demand for secure networks drive the growth of the global application gateway market. Based on component, the software segment accounted for the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR , Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global application gateway market was estimated at $1.75 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $4.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in number of different application-layer attacks and surge in demand for secure networks drive the growth of the global application gateway market. On the other hand, lack of mandatory regulations for information security impede the growth to some extent. However, an increase in the adoption of the Internet of things, AI, and software-defined network technologies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 221 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9928

COVID-19 scenario-

  • There’s been a steep rise in the adoption of application gateway software for dealing with the increased network traffic securely, which has impacted the global application gateway market negatively.

  • Also, there’s been an increasing demand for application gateway software among the SMEs, which has again been beneficial for the industry.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the application gateway market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9928

The global application gateway market is analyzed across component, organization size, industry verticals, and region.

Based on component, the software segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. The service segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half the global application gateway industry. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.1% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global application gateway market report include Aculab, Microsoft Corporation, Akamai Technologies, Citrix Systems, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Forcepoint, F5, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, and SAP SE. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9928

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Taco Bell's Menu Has Something New (You Can't Eat It)

    The Yum fast-food brand Taco Bell wants to make sure its store leaders look like the people who eat and work in its restaurants.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Back in the News with New CO2 Emission Numbers

    New statistics released by CoinShares questions statistics discussed by lawmakers and whether Bitcoin mining is in fact impacting the environment.

  • Exxon unveils sweeping restructuring in latest cost cutting move

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday disclosed a sweeping restructuring of its global operations that will combine its refining and chemicals businesses into one, and put its energy transition business on the same footing as its other operations. The broad restructuring marks its latest cost-cutting effort after activist investors seeking to boost returns and address the energy transition won three seats last spring on its board. Exxon vowed to cut $6 billion from operating costs by next year after suffering a historic $22.4 billion loss in 2020.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for February 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • COVID misinformation: ‘There are facts, and then there are opinions,’ doctor says

    Dr. Shikha Jain, Assistant Professor of Medicine at University of Illinois Chicago, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss hospitals dealing with COVID surges and staff shortages, medical supply shortages, COVID misinformation from media figures such as Joe Rogan, and vaccine mandates issued by private companies.

  • What happens when colleagues know each other’s salaries

    A new academic study found that pay transparency makes wages more equitable and decouples performance from salary.

  • Exxon to Move HQ to Houston, Merge Refining and Chemicals

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Houston area from suburban Dallas and combine its chemical and refining divisions in a major shake-up aimed at reducing costs. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets

  • McDonald’s Investors Say Ex-CEO Easterbrook Must Return More Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Some McDonald’s Corp. investors criticized the fast-food chain for agreeing to allow former Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook’s to return $105 million in compensation following his ouster over sexual relations with subordinates, saying the company should have gotten more.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility:

  • MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night

    It’s one thing to be an MBA student. It’s another to be an MBA student while performing six days per week in the Hamilton ensemble. For Sam Aberman, a Fully Employed MBA (FEMBA) student at UCLA ... The post MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Top Energy Stocks for February 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • What Is Mexican Food? A Nevada Court Has the Tricky Job of Deciding

    A culinary conundrum over two salads and a rice bowl has two restaurants at a shopping center at odds, so their landlord took the question to court.

  • Colorado company readies to start turning Iowa cow manure into fuel

    A Colorado company has started gearing up production at a plant in the Midwest that will turn manure from 20,000 dairy cows into renewable natural gas expected to be sold in California. Englewood-based Gevo Inc. (Nasdaq: GEVO) on Monday officially started bringing online its newly-built facility near three dairies in northwest Iowa. It’s gathering manure to capture methane for processing into pipeline-quality natural gas.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Natural gas price ‘behaving as if it wants to rip higher’ strategist says

    Bob Yawger, Mizuho America executive director of energy futures, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect with the oil and natural gas market in 2022.

  • OPEC+ Expected to Ratify Supply Hike While Struggling to Deliver

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are expected to approve another modest oil-output increase this week, yet once again struggle to deliver all of the extra supplies into a red-hot crude market.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince An

  • Fiverr: The Gig Economy Is Here

    The company is riding the wave of a new job landscape

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    If you've been keeping an eye on the investing world, you've probably noticed that the market has been down on growth stocks lately. With inflation at the highest level it's been in decades, the Fed gearing up to raise interest rates, and the economic outlook clouded by pandemic-fueled uncertainty, multiple factors spell trouble for growth stocks. When it comes to keeping web applications up and running smoothly, Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is one of the most important companies in the world.

  • Spotify ‘backlash is still a concern’ for the stock, analyst says

    CFRA Analyst John Freeman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the backlash against&nbsp; Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation and competition in the music streaming space.

  • Top REITs for February 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Sacklers near deal to increase opioid settlement in Purdue bankruptcy

    Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP are nearing an agreement to boost their more than $4 billion offer to resolve sprawling opioid litigation after negotiating with states that had objected to terms of the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy reorganization, according to a court filing. Sackler family members and states objecting to terms of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization are "close to an agreement in principle" to contribute additional cash beyond the $4.325 billion they had pledged to settle opioid litigation, according to a mediator's interim report filed on Monday. An agreement involving members of the Sackler family and several state attorneys general could potentially end a legal challenge that has prevented Purdue from exiting bankruptcy, and clear the way for a plan aimed at helping to abate the opioid crisis.