U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,755.52
    +77.57 (+2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,770.04
    +584.22 (+1.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,929.46
    +253.66 (+2.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.14
    -1.32 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.10
    -3.90 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9876
    +0.0031 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    -0.0210 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1327
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9960
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,653.86
    +71.36 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.05
    +1.34 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,986.66
    +66.42 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

The application hosting market is projected to grow from USD 66.9 billion in 2022 to USD 121.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.7%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Application hosting vendors provide an environment for building applications, making it easy for businesses to get their applications up and running. Depending on the type of solution, a complete range of processes and responsibilities can be delegated to the hosting vendors increasing the adoption of application hosting solutions.

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Application Hosting Market by Hosting Type, Service Type, Application Type, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361411/?utm_source=GNW


By organization size, the SMEs segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period
SMEs is a faster-growing segment in the application hosting market compared to large enterprises.Most of these organizations lack the funds to build their infrastructure and employ resources to manage these infrastructures.

Cloud hosting services empower these organizations to host their applications, leveraging the infrastructure of some other service provider at an affordable cost. Features such as flexibility, disaster recovery, automatic updates, CAPEX free, collaboration, document control, and security encourage SMEs to host their applications in the cloud environment at a rapid pace.

Web-based application type is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2022
Web technologies are changing rapidly with the evolution of new technologies.These technologies are reshaping enterprise business applications.

Enterprises understand the importance of web-based applications, and hence, invest more in this segment to gain a competitive advantage. Moreover, enterprises are incorporating the latest technologies, such as AI chatbots, motion UI, blockchain, Augmented Reality (AR), and push notifications, in their web-based applications.

Among regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The growth of the application hosting market in Asia Pacific is highly driven by technological advancements across the region.China is anticipated to be the leading market for application hosting solutions in this region.

The existence of a large population and developing infrastructure and technology are major factors contributing to the growth of the application hosting market in Asia Pacific. The rapid rise in technology adoption by various verticals live retail and e-commerce, BFIS is driving the demand for application hosting solutions in the region.

Breakdown of primaries
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the application hosting market.
• By Company Type: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, and others: 40%
• By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 30%, RoW: 5%
The report includes the study of key players offering application hosting solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the application hosting market.

The major vendors in the application hosting market include AWS (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Rackspace (US), Microsoft (US), Liquid Web (US), Sungard AS (US), DXC Technology (Ireland), Apprenda (US), Navisite (US), Spectrum Enterprise (US), Capgemini (France), DigitalOcean (US), Oracle (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Bluehost (US), HostGator (US), Netmagic Solutions (India), GreenGeeks (US), Cloudways (Malta), Hostwinds (US), Serverspace (Netherlands), Hostarium (UK), Appfleet (Poland), and BoltFlare (UK).

Research Coverage
The market study covers the application hosting market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as hosting type, service type organization size, application type, vertical, and region.

It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall application hosting market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361411/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for Early 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demog

  • Which Stock Is More Likely to 5X First: AbbVie or Tilray Brands?

    A major pharmaceutical company like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and a rising cannabis company like Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) operate in different industries and have several other characteristics that make proper comparisons complicated. Tilray's smaller size and strong position in a rapidly growing industry would suggest to some that its stock has great potential to 5x in value relatively quickly. In contrast, AbbVie's got a large pipeline of potential new pharmaceuticals its developing.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Does Verizon Offer Good Value at 10-Year Low?

    With a price-earnings ratio of 7 and a 7% dividend, the stock looks compelling

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    Here are a few other promising companies with shares down sharply that you might want to consider. Each has the potential to grow robustly as this bear market eventually turns into a bull market. Shares of fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) were recently down 69% from their 52-week high.

  • The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 97% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of The Walt Disney...

  • Better Buy: Shopify vs. Etsy Stock

    While both Etsy and Shopify are e-commerce companies, they have significantly different business models. Etsy operates an e-commerce marketplace that focuses on matching sellers of craft and vintage goods to buyers. Shopify, too, aims to help entrepreneurs succeed by making it easier for them to sell their products globally.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Goldman Sachs Third Quarter Profit Tumbles, Announces Corporate Reorganization

    Goldman Sachs is the final major U.S. bank to announce third-quarter results. Here’s what the numbers show. + Profit fell 43% to $3.07 billion. + That translated to $8.25 a share. Wall Street expected $7.75, according to FactSet. + Revenue fell 12% to $11.98 billion, topping expectations of $11.42 billion. + Dealmaking dried up, pushing investment-banking revenue down 57%. + The bank officially announced an overhaul of its structure. If that sounds familiar, it’s because you [read about it first

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Climbing Today

    Included in the names booking gains today is fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which is bouncing back after its fall on Friday. As of 10:42 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 5.3%. Shares of Plug Power came under particular scrutiny among the bears on Friday as the company announced that its 2022 revenue forecast would likely fall short of its original guidance.

  • Want to keep beating the S&P 500 and at much lower risk? Bet on Buffett, and perhaps this younger clone, says fund manager.

    Don't leave Berkshire Hathaway out of your portfolio, says the oldest hedge fund in Central Europe. And they've also offer a Berkshire clone to think about.

  • Johnson & Johnson Earnings Top Estimates. Its CFO Explains What Went Right.

    A rebound in the medical device business is among the reasons for the company's strong earnings.

  • Dow futures jump nearly 600 points as investors embrace earnings

    U.S. stock index futures rose sharply early Tuesday as investors welcomed another round of corporate earnings reports and calmer conditions in bond markets bolstered appetite for risk.