Application Management Services Market to Showcase 7.23% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2020|Featuring Accenture Plc and Capgemini Services SAS among others |Technavio
NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the application management services market and it is poised to grow by USD 47.56 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a Free sample report in MINUTES
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the application management services market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
The discrete AMS is the leading segment in the market.
What are the major trends in the market?
The increasing demand for hosted AMS is the major trend in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 8%.
Who are the top players in the market?
Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are the top players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the need for better business productivity. However, the difficulties in keeping pace with changing customer demand will challenge growth.
How big is the North American market?
36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the focus on real-time decision-making will offer immense growth opportunities, the difficulties in keeping pace with changing customer demand are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this application management services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Application Management Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
The application management services market is segmented as below:
Type
o Discrete AMS
o Embedded AMS
Geography
o North America
o Europe
o APAC
o MEA
o South America
Application Management Services Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The application management services market report covers the following areas:
Application Management Services Market Size
Application Management Services Market Trends
Application Management Services Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing demand for hosted AMS as one of the prime reasons driving the application management services market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Application Management Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist application management services market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the application management services market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the application management services market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of application management services market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Discrete AMS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Embedded AMS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers - Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Accenture Plc
Capgemini Services SAS
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
DXC Technology Co.
Fujitsu Ltd.
Infosys Ltd.
International Business Machines Corp.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Wipro Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
