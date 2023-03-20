Application Is Now Open For The Wade Kricken Scholarship For Future Attorneys

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Wade Kricken seeks to assist students with the funding of their legal education. Therefore, Wade Kricken has established a scholarship for future lawyers. Law students in the United States are welcomed and encouraged to apply. The scholarship is also open/available to high school students on the path to becoming future lawyers. To apply, interested students must submit relevant biographical information, address, email address, name of high school (including address of school and graduation date), current school/university, and grade point average.

Wade Kricken will select the winner based on a creative writing sample, not to exceed one thousand (1000) words. Applicants are directed to write about the topic provided on Wade Kricken's scholarship website. The selected student will receive a $1000.00 scholarship towards tuition and/or related education expenses. The application deadline is July 15, 2023. The winner of the scholarship will be selected on August 15, 2023.

As a lawyer, Wade Kricken is familiar with the challenges facing law students. His scholarship will provide assistance with the financial burdens they face. Through their creative writing, one lucky student will earn $1000.00 in financial assistance. Each year, the financial burdens on students pursuing a legal education intensify. Financial burdens pose a real barrier to students seeking to become lawyers. In some cases, the financial burdens make a law degree unattainable. With the help of Wade Kricken's scholarship, one student will have much-needed assistance with financial burdens, permitting them to focus more on the educational rigors of law school.

Wade Kricken earned his law degree from Baylor University School of Law in November 2001 and became licensed to practice by the State Bar of Texas in May 2002. In 2009, Wade Kricken established his own law practice where has continued to hone his approach to client representation. Wade Kricken has assisted thousands of clients in formal litigation and other legal engagements. Wade Kricken acknowledges that effective representation requires an understanding of, not just legal precedent, but also the financial realities of conflict resolution.

Beyond the scope of professional life, Wade Kricken's dearest endeavor is being a father to six children - three sons and three daughters - with whom he spends as much time as possible. Wade Kricken understands that a fulfilling life is a balanced life, wherein a person gives of themselves if they should ever expect to receive anything of value.

Wade Kricken's Scholarship for Future Attorneys is aimed at helping students reach their goal of law school graduation. Further, its goal is to encourage students to recognize the importance of maintaining a balanced life through helping others. Interested students may contact Wade Kricken through the information section on the scholarship website. The website is also intended to accommodate collaborators who wish to participate in Wade Kricken's scholarship program. Wade Kricken is available to address questions and requests.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wade Kricken

Organization: Wade Kricken Scholarship

Website: https://wadekrickenscholarship.com

Email: apply@wadekrickenscholarship.com

