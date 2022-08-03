Application Performance Monitoring Market Gains Prominent Sales Prospects with Rising Trends of Globalization of Businesses, States TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

The global application performance monitoring market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 18.2 Bn by 2031, rising use of Big Data analytics globally is estimated to play key role in the overall expansion of the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global application performance monitoring market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



The review report by TMR offers detailed study of major factors influencing the growth curve of the global application performance monitoring market. Some of the key facets explained in the report include the growth drivers, growth restraints, challenges, growth avenues, investment opportunities, and recent developments in the market. Moreover, the study sheds light on the regional analysis, R&D projects, competition landscape, application performance monitoring market trends, and application performance monitoring reviews 2022.

Application Performance Monitoring Market: Key Findings

The popularity of application performance monitoring (APM) software is being increasing in the recent years as such types of software can assist companies in advancing their services as well as targeting the performance expectation of users, notes a TMR study on the application performance monitoring market. Moreover, some of the additional factors boosting the popularity of APM software is their ability to keep the track of performance of IT services and assure that they fulfill the requirements of an organization. These advantages of software are expected result into increased sales opportunities in the global application performance monitoring market during the forecast period.

The demand for and the proliferation of varied mobile and cloud computing services is being increasing in the recent years globally. This factor is leading to a rise in the demand for best APM tools around the world, which in turn, is driving the sales growth in the application performance monitoring market, which is expected to gain a valuation of US$ 18.2 Bn by the end of 2031.

Companies operating in various industries are increasing focus on analyzing and solving problems and making amendments in their business processes. This factor is creating business opportunities for enterprises operating in the application performance monitoring market. This aside, the market is being driven by a rise in the advancements in APM and technological developments in the industry, note analysts of a report by TMR.



Application Performance Monitoring Market: Growth Boosters

A surge in the application of Big Data analytics across the globe is fueling the sales growth in the global application performance monitoring market

Rising trend across different industry verticals about the globalization of businesses is propelling the market

Application Performance Monitoring Market: Regional Analysis

The application performance monitoring market in Asia Pacific is expected to attract profitable prospects during the forecast period owing to many factors including rise in the advancements in the regional IT industries and surge in the utilization of APM solutions by large enterprises and SMEs

The North America application performance monitoring market is projected to expand at a significant pace in the forthcoming years owing to factors such as a surge in the use of digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions by companies from different industry verticals including BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, and retail industry in the region

Application Performance Monitoring Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Datadog

Dynatrace LLC

New Relic, Inc.

Splunk Inc.

Cisco System Inc.

Aternity LLC

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

Catchpoint Systems, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corporation

Instana (IBM Corporation)

ManageEngine (Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.)

Elasticsearch B.V.

Application Performance Monitoring Market Segmentation

Component Software Services Implementation and Integration Support and Maintenance

Deployment Cloud On-premise

Enterprise Size Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

End-user BFSI IT & Telecom Retail & E-commerce Healthcare Education Media & Entertainment Manufacturing Others



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



