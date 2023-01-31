Application security market 2022-2026; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global application security market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.68 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.55% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 46%. Gain deeper insights into the market study. Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Application Security Market 2022-2026

Application security market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Application security market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Application Security Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (web application security and mobile application security) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the web application security segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many enterprises are using web applications to carry out their businesses and to connect with their customers in real time. As these applications are available to customers 24/7, it is easy for hackers to hack the confidential data of users. Hence, enterprises opt for web application security solutions, which, in turn, is driving the segment's growth.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global application security market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global application security market.

North America will account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by factors such as the proliferation of mobile devices, the rise in cloud-based networking, and the presence of major key players such as IBM, Cisco, Veracode, Contrast Security, Synopsis, and WhiteHat Security.

Application security market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the growing number of data leaks.

Globally, the number of cybercrimes is growing at an alarming rate.

For instance, the number of data breaches jumped to 68% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

In March and April 2020, hackers leaked the login credentials of staff at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Similarly, in April 2020, about 500,000 passwords of Zoom users, a virtual meeting app, were stolen and were made available for sale in the black market.

The increasing incidences of cyber attacks is compelling enterprises to invest in security solutions to safeguard critical areas of concern, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The prevalence of shadow IT is identified as the key trend in the market.

The adoption of IoT and cloud computing has increased the use of shadow IT tools such as Slack, Google Docs, and Evernote applications. Many enterprises use them as communication and collaboration tools to minimize workloads.

The adoption of such tools increases the possibilities of data loss and sensitive data can be easily transmitted to persons outside of the enterprise.

By deploying application security solutions, enterprises can block employees from transferring certain types of files containing sensitive information.

Application security solutions help enterprises in addressing some of the weaknesses of shadow IT by securing their data, irrespective of the services and applications that the employees choose to use with or without the consent of the enterprise.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Threats from open-source application security solutions are identified as major challenges impeding the growth of the market.

Many small-scale enterprises opt for open-source application security solutions as they prefer not to invest in expensive on-premises and cloud-based application security solutions owing to budget constraints.

There are several open-source solutions that help enterprises in exposing vulnerabilities such as cross-site scripting, denial of service (DoS) attacks, and SQL injection.

They require less capital investment and are very economical for organizations with limited resources and expertise.

The increasing adoption of these solutions will reduce the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this application security market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the application security market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the application security market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the application security market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of application security market vendors

Application Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Checkmarx Ltd., Contrast Security Inc., Dynatrace Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fasoo, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., ImmuniWeb SA, International Business Machines Corp., Invicti Security Ltd., NTT Corp., PRADEO Security Systems SAS, Qualys Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Sitelock LLC, Synopsys Inc., and Trend Micro Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

