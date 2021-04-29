Application Security Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 26% during 2021-2025| Growing number of data leaks to upheave growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 13.10 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the application security market to register a CAGR of almost 26%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Broadcom Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Qualys Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Synopsys Inc., and Trend Micro Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing number of data leaks will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Application Security Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Application Security Market is segmented as below:
Geography
Solution
Application Security Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the application security market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Broadcom Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Qualys Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Synopsys Inc., and Trend Micro Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Application Security Market size
Application Security Market trends
Application Security Market analysis
Market trends such as an increase in demand for cloud-based application security solutions are likely to positively impact the market. However, factors such as threats from open-source application security solutions may threaten the growth of the market.
Application Security Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist application security market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the application security market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the application security market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of application security market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
