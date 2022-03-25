Application Security Market Size to Grow by USD 13.10 billion | Growing Number of Data Leaks to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Application Security Market - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Application Security Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the application security market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 13.10 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 26%.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver : The growing number of data leaks is one of the key application software market driving the market's growth. Cyber thefts and crimes are growing at an alarming rate. The number of data leaks by hackers is rising globally. For instance, amid the COVID-19 pandemic majority of the companies across the world witnessed an increase in cyberattacks. The application security helps enterprises to review the critical areas of concern within their environment and provides insights and offers tools to defend against these attacks.

Market Challenges: The threat from open-source application security solutions will be a major challenge for the application security market during the forecast period. Open-source application security solutions are posing a severe threat to the application security market. They can be downloaded and run on all platforms and are becoming increasingly popular in developing countries. Most small-scale enterprises opt for open-source application security solutions. The increasing adoption of open-source application security solutions is reducing the overall revenue of the application security market.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The application security market report is segmented by Solution (web application security and mobile application security) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The web application security solution segment held the largest application security market share during the forecast period. The web application security segment is expected to witness growth, as many enterprises are using web applications to carry out their businesses. Enterprises are increasingly deploying various web applications in their businesses, which is expected to drive the segment in the forthcoming years.

North America will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for application security in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing security threats will facilitate the application security market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Application Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 26% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 13.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Russian Federation, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Broadcom Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Qualys Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Synopsys Inc., and Trend Micro Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

