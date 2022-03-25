U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

Application Security Market Size to Grow by USD 13.10 billion | Growing Number of Data Leaks to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Security Market - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Application Security Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The potential growth difference for the application security market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 13.10 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 26%.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The growing number of data leaks is one of the key application software market driving the market's growth. Cyber thefts and crimes are growing at an alarming rate. The number of data leaks by hackers is rising globally. For instance, amid the COVID-19 pandemic majority of the companies across the world witnessed an increase in cyberattacks. The application security helps enterprises to review the critical areas of concern within their environment and provides insights and offers tools to defend against these attacks.

  • Market Challenges: The threat from open-source application security solutions will be a major challenge for the application security market during the forecast period. Open-source application security solutions are posing a severe threat to the application security market. They can be downloaded and run on all platforms and are becoming increasingly popular in developing countries. Most small-scale enterprises opt for open-source application security solutions. The increasing adoption of open-source application security solutions is reducing the overall revenue of the application security market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The application security market report is segmented by Solution (web application security and mobile application security) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

  • The web application security solution segment held the largest application security market share during the forecast period. The web application security segment is expected to witness growth, as many enterprises are using web applications to carry out their businesses. Enterprises are increasingly deploying various web applications in their businesses, which is expected to drive the segment in the forthcoming years.

  • North America will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for application security in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing security threats will facilitate the application security market growth in North America over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Mobile Security Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Chiropractic Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Endpoint Security Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Application Security Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 26%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 13.10 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.19

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Russian Federation, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Broadcom Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Qualys Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Synopsys Inc., and Trend Micro Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Solution

  • Web application security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mobile application security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • F5 Networks Inc.

  • Fortinet Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Qualys Inc.

  • Rapid7 Inc.

  • Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

  • Synopsys Inc.

  • Trend Micro Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/application-security-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-13-10-billion--growing-number-of-data-leaks-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301510092.html

SOURCE Technavio

