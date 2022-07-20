U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market Size to Grow by USD 9.15 billion, 70% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASIC is a microchip that is designed for specific applications or purposes. ASICs are manufactured with custom designs according to device configuration or end-user specifications.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Application Specific IC Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Application Specific IC Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The "Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market by Product (smartphones, TVs, PCs, automotive, and others), Type (full-custom design, standard cell-based, and gate-array based), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA,  APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the application-specific IC (ASIC) market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 9.15 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The growing demand for customizable ICs is driving the market growth. Customized ICs help manufacturers modify designs. Their demand is increasing in the industrial, automotive, healthcare, and other industries. For example, in healthcare, customized ICs are used in various equipment such as electrocardiography (ECG) machines, ultrasound machines, digital X-rays, and computer tomography (CT) machines.

  • Market Challenge: The cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry will challenge the growth of the market. This cyclicity of the semiconductor industry makes the industry highly volatile. Extreme fluctuations in demand make it challenging for players in the value chain to estimate the market demand. This can result in excess inventory levels in times of low demand, or vice versa.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The application-specific IC (ASIC) market report is segmented by product (smartphones, TVs, PCs, automotive, and others), type (full-custom design, standard cell-based, and gate-array based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

APAC will be the leading region with 70% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the integration of advanced technologies in smartphones. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Taiwan, and Singapore are the key countries for the application-specific IC (ASIC) market in APAC.

By product, the smartphones segment will contribute the highest market growth. ASICs are used in smartphones for functions such as Bluetooth, charging systems, transmission protocol, speed, and performance.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View our Sample Report

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Analog Devices Inc. - The company manufactures application-specific ICs for various applications.

  • Infineon Technologies AG - The company manufactures application-specific ICs for various applications. The company provides customized solutions with ASIC design expertise and local support.

  • Intel Corp. - The company offers a wide range of application-specific IC devices that are structured ASICs, an intermediary technology between FPGAs and standard-cell ASICs.

  • Maxim Integrated Products Inc. - The company manufactures high-performance ASICs for various applications.

  • MediaTek Inc. - The company offers several application-specific ICs for various applications.

The company offers several application-specific ICs for various applications. Request a Sample Report

Related Reports

Smartphone Power Management IC Market by Price and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.32%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 9.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.65

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 70%

Key consumer countries

China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Taiwan, and Singapore

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., and STMicroelectronics NV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 TVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Full-custom design

  • 6.2 Standard cell-based

  • 6.3 Gate-array based

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Analog Devices Inc.

  • 11.4 Broadcom Inc.

  • 11.5 Infineon Technologies AG

  • 11.6 Intel Corp.

  • 11.7 Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

  • 11.8 MediaTek Inc.

  • 11.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 11.10 ON Semiconductor Corp.

  • 11.11 Renesas Electronics Corp.

  • 11.12 STMicroelectronics NV

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

