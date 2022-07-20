Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market Size to Grow by USD 9.15 billion, 70% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASIC is a microchip that is designed for specific applications or purposes. ASICs are manufactured with custom designs according to device configuration or end-user specifications.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Application Specific IC Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The " Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market by Product (smartphones, TVs, PCs, automotive, and others), Type (full-custom design, standard cell-based, and gate-array based), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the application-specific IC (ASIC) market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 9.15 bn.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing demand for customizable ICs is driving the market growth. Customized ICs help manufacturers modify designs. Their demand is increasing in the industrial, automotive, healthcare, and other industries. For example, in healthcare, customized ICs are used in various equipment such as electrocardiography (ECG) machines, ultrasound machines, digital X-rays, and computer tomography (CT) machines.

Market Challenge: The cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry will challenge the growth of the market. This cyclicity of the semiconductor industry makes the industry highly volatile. Extreme fluctuations in demand make it challenging for players in the value chain to estimate the market demand. This can result in excess inventory levels in times of low demand, or vice versa.

Market Segmentation

The application-specific IC (ASIC) market report is segmented by product (smartphones, TVs, PCs, automotive, and others), type (full-custom design, standard cell-based, and gate-array based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

APAC will be the leading region with 70% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the integration of advanced technologies in smartphones. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Taiwan, and Singapore are the key countries for the application-specific IC (ASIC) market in APAC.

By product, the smartphones segment will contribute the highest market growth. ASICs are used in smartphones for functions such as Bluetooth, charging systems, transmission protocol, speed, and performance.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Analog Devices Inc. - The company manufactures application-specific ICs for various applications.

Infineon Technologies AG - The company manufactures application-specific ICs for various applications. The company provides customized solutions with ASIC design expertise and local support.

Intel Corp. - The company offers a wide range of application-specific IC devices that are structured ASICs, an intermediary technology between FPGAs and standard-cell ASICs.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. - The company manufactures high-performance ASICs for various applications.

MediaTek Inc. - The company offers several application-specific ICs for various applications.

Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key consumer countries China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Taiwan, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., and STMicroelectronics NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 TVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Full-custom design

6.2 Standard cell-based

6.3 Gate-array based

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Analog Devices Inc.

11.4 Broadcom Inc.

11.5 Infineon Technologies AG

11.6 Intel Corp.

11.7 Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

11.8 MediaTek Inc.

11.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

11.10 ON Semiconductor Corp.

11.11 Renesas Electronics Corp.

11.12 STMicroelectronics NV

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

