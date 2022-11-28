U.S. markets closed

Applications for the 2023 IMA AsiaPac Student Case Competition are Now Open

·3 min read

Each winner will receive a U.S. CMA Scholarship and an Amazon gift voucher

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on the advancement of the management accounting profession, is accepting entries for the 2023 IMA AsiaPac Student Case Competition now through 3 February 2023. University students in the AsiaPac region are invited to participate in this challenging but rewarding competition.

(PRNewsfoto/Institute of Management Accountants (IMA))
(PRNewsfoto/Institute of Management Accountants (IMA))

The competition presents students with an opportunity to interpret, analyze, evaluate, synthesize, and communicate a solution to a management accounting problem. Students across the Asia Pacific will need to register and compete as a team of three to five members. Members of the group can be from different academic programs but must all be from the same institution/university. As part of the case competition, teams need to prepare and present virtually to IMA members and distinguished business professionals.

The 2023 case study was written by Charles R. Thomas Jr., Ph.D., CMA, CPA, CGMA, from Tarleton State University, James W. Hesford, Ph.D., from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and Michael James Turner, Ph.D., from The University of Queensland. Participants will need to think strategically and use their analytical skills to solve the business case "Kunapipi Gardens: Transfer Pricing in The Service Industry," which asks students to look at the fictitious hotel's current strategic position and to suggest an "ideal" performance measurement system.

The top three winning teams of the AsiaPac competition will be awarded prizes* consisting of a U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) Scholarship worth over US$2,000, Amazon gift vouchers, and the opportunity to participate in the Team Membership Program with an IMA chapter.** Additionally, the first place winning team will receive an exclusive career preparation and development mentoring session with Dr. Josh Heniro, senior director of Southeast Asia and Australasia at IMA.

"This competition encourages students to develop their strategic mindsets by analyzing real business challenges faced by enterprises," said Heniro "In addition, it fosters students' critical-thinking skills, the ability to make sound judgements, and excellent communication skills. These are the skills that are highly sought after in the profession. Over the years, we've noticed students are proposing more creative solutions to real-life problems, and we're looking forward to an engaging competition."

Full competition details are available here: 2023 IMA AsiaPac Student Case Competition.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and more than 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and the Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

*Terms and conditions apply.

** Subject to the presence of a local chapter in the country where the winning team is based.

SOURCE Institute of Management Accountants

