U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.15
    -54.86 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,506.25
    -428.02 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,911.28
    -212.82 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.32
    -30.99 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.60
    -2.06 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.00
    +25.50 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.21 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9650
    -0.0820 (-4.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9810
    -0.4710 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,059.91
    -1,505.94 (-3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.26
    -31.91 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.74
    -78.04 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Applications for the American Board of Medical Specialties 2022-2023 Visiting Scholars Program are Now Available

·4 min read

Informational Webinar Scheduled for April 19, 2022

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 ABMS Visiting Scholars Program. This one-year, part-time program facilitates the development of early-career physicians, medical specialists, and research professionals by supporting their research and encouraging their engagement with the ABMS community. Applications must be received by 12 am CT on June 12, 2022.

"The aim of the Visiting Scholars program is to deepen our understanding of how to best help physicians develop their skills and gain experience, which will positively impact the quality, safety, and value of patient care," noted Greg Ogrinc, MD, MS, Senior Vice President of Certification Standards and Programs. "To that end, we are seeking research projects that demonstrate the impact certification programs have on public health and national quality and safety priorities; accelerate the adoption of certification assessments relevant to the emerging health care environment; and advance collaborative solutions for certification within and across specialties."

The ABMS Visiting Scholars Program supports research that explores best practices and innovative approaches that address priorities for the certification community, including diagnostic error, competency-based medical education and assessment, racial equity and diversity in health care, and physician engagement in quality improvement. Visiting Scholars will receive an award of up to $12,500 to support the direct costs of research and travel expenses associated with program participation. Visiting Scholar Program grants may be applied to an existing research grant that supports the same research project or research focus area.

To date, 43 Visiting Scholars have participated in the program, which provides Scholars with opportunities to:

  • Conduct research of value to their program and organization.

  • Strengthen methods and data analyses in consultation with ABMS physician leaders and researchers.

  • Learn about leadership approaches and priorities by engaging with physician leaders at the national level.

  • Develop professional relationships with ABMS and its Member Boards, other professional health care organizations, and ABMS Visiting Program Scholars alumni.

  • Have their work nationally recognized and disseminated across the certification community.

During the year-long program, the Visiting Scholars remain at their home institutions, work with self-selected mentors, and participate in monthly interactive webinars that engage current scholars with research project updates to their peers and a select panel of subject matter experts and scholar alumni who collectively provide guidance, support, and solutions to barriers they may be experiencing in their respective research projects. Scholars traditionally attend three in-person leadership meetings and present their research findings before a national audience at the annual ABMS Conference. During the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person leadership meetings and live research presentations will be presented at ABMS Conference 2022.

Early-career physicians, junior faculty, fellows, and residents are eligible, as well as individuals holding master's or doctorate degrees in public health, health services research, educational evaluation and statistics, public health policy and administration, or other relevant disciplines. Veterans Affairs trainees and staff also are welcome to apply. A free, hour-long informational webinar will be held at 5 pm CT on April 19, 2022. For additional questions, contact visitingscholars@abms.org.

ABMS Visiting Scholars are selected based on the quality of their proposed research project, the relevance of their research to the ABMS mission and the certification community, and the likelihood of making substantial progress on the project during the scholar year. Applications developed in collaboration with one or more ABMS Member Boards may receive priority. Selected individuals will be notified in August and the program begins in September 2022.

About ABMS
Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 940,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 88 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applications-for-the-american-board-of-medical-specialties-2022-2023-visiting-scholars-program-are-now-available-301484776.html

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties

Recommended Stories

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the market: ‘We have lost our most important anchor’

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College, Cambridge University, and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss surging inflation, markets, and how the economy will react to the Fed's decision.

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Is it a Good Time to Acquire AT and T (T) Shares?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the […]

  • Why These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Thursday

    Concerns continued to linger Thursday morning, and that weighed on sentiment for how the trading session would go. The cloud computing arena has been a huge moneymaker for investors over the past several years, with many companies standing out from the crowd to produce amazing returns. This morning, shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) posted large new losses after releasing their latest financial results, as investors didn't see enough positive news to help them regain their confidence about the two cloud companies' long-term prospects.

  • Palantir Falls the Most in Nearly a Year on Sustained Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. shares fell the most in almost a year after the data software company reported financial results that illustrated a continued lack of net profit.Most Read from BloombergBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady:

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • Amplitude Stock Falls 50%. It’s a Buying Opportunity, One Analyst Says.

    William Blair's Bhavan Suri maintained his Outperform rating despite the company's disappointing outlook, as he sees potential for growth over the long term.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Sparks Another Controversy

    Elon Musk's tweet linking Adolph Hitler and a prominent Head of State sets off a social media firestorm.

  • Walmart tops estimates in Q4, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Walmart.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. According to a select group of analysts and investment banks, the latest correction could yield massive upside for a trio of supercharged growth stocks. If Wall Street's high-water price targets come to fruition, these fast-paced companies could rocket higher by 126% to as much as 248% over the next 12 months.

  • Stocks: Palantir tumbles, Fastly plunges on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Here's Why Fastly Is Plunging by Another 30% Today

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday, with all three major averages down by more than 1% at 10 a.m. ET. As you might expect, the plunge is related to Fastly's fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. In fact, revenue grew by 13% year over year, surpassing analyst expectations, and Fastly posted a narrower adjusted loss than analysts had been expecting.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Nvidia Can’t Catch a Break. The Stock Is Falling but Is Still a Buy.

    The chip maker delivered what Wall Street was expecting, and more, when it reported fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, and yet the stock is falling.

  • Here's the Most Important Number in Upstart's Earnings Report

    The lending disruptor had one of the most impressive reports of earnings season, but here's what I'm focusing on.

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Fastly Stock Drops 30% After Earnings. What’s Spooking Investors.

    Fastly shares were trading sharply lower after the content delivery network operator posted solid results for the fourth quarter, but provided guidance for 2022 that fell shy of Street estimates. Fastly stock has tumbled about 30%, to $20.60, in premarket trading Thursday, the morning after earnings.