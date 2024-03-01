Applications available for Downtown Wooster Commercial Facade Renovation Program
Applications are being accepted for the Downtown Wooster Commercial Facade Renovation Program.
The City of Wooster has allocated $25,000 toward grants, and has partnered with Main Street Wooster to provide funding and management of the program.
Main Street Wooster reimburses the business enterprise for up to 30% of the cost of the façade renovation. The maximum amount of the grant is $5,000 unless approved by the City of Wooster Director of Administration based on a finding the project will have a significant impact on the downtown area.
Applications will be reviewed monthly, and eligible applicants will be granted funding on a first come, first serve basis. The next application deadline is March 11.
More details and a link to the online application is at https://www.mainstreetwooster.org/facade-grant.
For more information, contact Shannon@MainStreetWooster.org or call Main Street Wooster at 330-262-6222.
