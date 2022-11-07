U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,787.00
    +7.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,503.00
    +75.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,915.50
    +25.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.60
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.03
    -0.58 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.20
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    20.79
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9983
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1550
    -0.0010 (-0.02%)
     

  • Vix

    25.45
    +0.15 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1458
    +0.0082 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3880
    -0.2660 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,740.29
    -493.77 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.56
    +9.51 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,305.00
    -29.84 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Applications Now Open For The Entreprenista 100 Awards

·5 min read

A Celebration of Women-Led Companies Curated by The Entreprenista League, Presented by Chase Ink

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entreprenista League, a leading membership community for ambitious, entrepreneurial women, is excited to announce applications are now open for its inaugural Entreprenista 100 Awards. Presented in partnership with Chase Ink, the Entreprenista 100 Awards will recognize 100 stand-out women business owners across 11 categories.

Entreprenista Media's mission is to empower women by celebrating and sharing stories while creating a community that cultivates meaningful connections, support, and access to resources.
Entreprenista Media's mission is to empower women by celebrating and sharing stories while creating a community that cultivates meaningful connections, support, and access to resources.

The Entreprenista 100 Awards shine a light on the extraordinary achievements of the women-led entrepreneurial community

"The number of women entrepreneurs is increasing worldwide, however recognition is still lacking. Women own nearly half of businesses in the U.S., raking in trillions of dollars and employing millions of people, and yet, many women continue to face significant obstacles when it comes to starting and scaling their own businesses," Entreprenista Co-founder Stephanie Cartin said. "The Entreprenista 100 Awards shine a much-deserved light on these extraordinary achievements and help to elevate the women-led entrepreneurial community."

Award applications open on November 7 at 8 a.m. EST and close on December 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Women founders, or members of their teams, are encouraged to nominate their businesses online at Entreprenista.com/100. Nominees do not need to be current members of The Entreprenista League community. Eligible companies are limited to one nomination in up to three categories.

Categories include:

  • Best Brand New Businesses

  • Biggest Impact

  • Most Innovative Products

  • Best E-commerce Businesses

  • Best Self-Funded Businesses

  • Best Community-Led Businesses

  • Outstanding Capital Raisers

  • Top Agencies & Service-Based Businesses

  • Top Food & Beverage Businesses

  • Top Health, Wellness & Beauty Businesses

  • Top Real Estate Businesses

In addition to selecting the inaugural cohort of 100 elite entrepreneurs, a panel of renowned business leaders will assist Entreprenista in honoring three top award recipients – Entreprenista of the Year, Mamaprenista of the Year and Career Pivot of the Year.

The judging panel includes:

  • Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, co-founder of Clerisy Capital, Gilt Groupe and GlamSquad

  • Amy Shoenthal, contributor to Forbes Women

  • Candace Nelson, founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes,Pizzana, and CN2 Ventures

  • Denise Woodard, founder of Partake

  • Divya Gugnani, co-founder of Wander Beauty and 5 SENS

  • Gwen Whiting, co-founder of The Laundress

  • Lisa Price, founder of Carol's Daughter

  • Michelle Cordeiro-Grant, founder of Lively

Winners will be announced in January 2023, along with details of a special, in-person celebration and networking event in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The Entreprenista League was created to inspire current and future women founders and open doors for more financial backing and support across various industries. The company connects and empowers women business leaders through a digital and real-life community, podcast network, events, and more.

Chase Ink has a notable history of supporting growing businesses by providing resources to help expand access to banking and to boost financial health and inclusion for women entrepreneurs. Its business credit cards are tailored to the needs of small businesses at all different stages and help open doors that would be otherwise closed due to limited funding.

"Small businesses are the heart of our communities," said Jenny Shum, General Manager of Chase Ink. "At Chase, we work to uplift and support small businesses by providing full financial service solutions that help founders start, run and grow their business. We're very excited to partner with Entreprenista on the Entreprenista 100 Awards and to celebrate the women powerhouses behind the brands we love."

Other supporting brands and sponsors of the Entreprenista 100 include Socialfly, Audrey Digital, Jam, CAS Law Firm, and Electric IT.

For more information about the Entreprenista 100 Awards or to apply to be on the list, please visit Entreprenista.com/100 or follow along on social media via #entreprenista100. For official rules, application fee information and eligibility, click here.

(1) United States Census Bureau (2021). Number of Women-Owned Employer Firms Increased 0.6% From 2017 to 2018. Retrieved from https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2021/03/women-business-ownership-in-america-on-rise.html

About Entreprenista Media
Entreprenista Media's mission is to empower women by celebrating and sharing stories while creating a community that cultivates meaningful connections, support, and access to resources. The media company comprises The Entreprenista League, a digital membership community and a media platform, which is home to The Entreprenista Podcast Network, hosting shows The Entreprenista Podcast, Startups in Stilettos and Web3 with MCG.

The Entreprenista League helps ambitious, high-achieving, entrepreneurial women increase their online presence, network with potential investors, mentors, prospective clients and customers, utilize exclusive digital resources and member perks, and gain access to virtual and in-person events guaranteed to lead to meaningful business connections.

About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households and 5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applications-now-open-for-the-entreprenista-100-awards-301669809.html

SOURCE Entreprenista Media

Recommended Stories

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Elon Musk Defies Management Mantras With His Rapid Overhaul at Twitter

    In his first week at Twitter, the billionaire fired top leaders, conducted sweeping layoffs and hinted that other changes could be on the way.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Could Oil Reach $200 a Barrel? Some Traders Are Betting on It.

    Oil hasn’t yet climbed back to $100 per barrel, but some options traders are setting their sights on another target—$200. Here's why it's unlikely, but not impossible.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Performing In The Near Term

    Today is shaping up negative for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Meta to cut thousands of jobs this week

    Meta is planning to begin mass sackings that will affect thousands of workers from this week, adding to the mounting job losses across Silicon Valley.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty falls 0.2% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty nudged down 0.2% in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to data from BTC.com.

  • Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

    Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion

    Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy pared with the ability to choose the temperature, flavor, sweetness makes a trip into Starbucks or through the drive though one that leaves customers feeling a warm sensation, and it's not just the beverage.

  • The fintech layoffs just keep on coming

    Sadly, it felt like we got news of layoff after layoff. Chime confirmed that it is letting go of 12% of its employees. This equals about 160 people. According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Chime co-founder Chris Britt said that the move was one of many that would help the company thrive “regardless of market conditions.”

  • 15 Biggest IT Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest IT companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest IT companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest IT Companies in the World. According to market research firm Gartner, Information Technology or IT, “is the common […]

  • Why Oil Stocks Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Phillips 66 Rallied in October

    Shares of U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) each rallied above the level of the market in October, increasing 18.1%, 28.6%, and 29.2%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was a good month for the markets, but oil and gas stocks had an even better month after the Oct. 5 OPEC+ meeting, during which the cartel decided to slash production by 2 million barrels per day. On Oct. 5, OPEC+, the powerful cartel of oil-producing states comprising countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South America as well as Russia, decided on a 2 million-barrel-per-day output cut, to support oil prices, which had fallen from more than $120 per barrel to below $80 by the end of September.

  • Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysPutin’s Ukraine War I

  • China Evergrande says Hong Kong land plot sold by receivers for $637 million

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday its plot of undeveloped land for residential development in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district has been sold by its receivers for $636.94 million. The land project is expected to result in a loss of about $770 million, the Chinese property developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For Next Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Rocket Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:RKT ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Making Spousal IRA Contributions

    Spousal IRA contributions allow a working spouse to put money in their nonworking spouse's retirement account, if they meet these requirements.

  • Analyst Report: Performance Food Group Company

    Performance Food Group is the third-largest U.S. food-service distributor behind Sysco and US Foods, with 9% market share. PFG's food-service business (52% of 2022 sales) provides customized food products and services (such as product selection and procurement) to independent and chain restaurants, and institutional customers. Acquisitions of Eby-Brown (2019) and Core-Mark (2021) enabled PFG to tap into the convenience store segment (41% of sales), offering convenience products, marketing programs, and technology solutions to convenience stores, drug stores, and other such channels. The firm’s Vistar business (7% of sales) is a national distributor of candy, snacks, and beverages to vending and office coffee service distributors, theaters, and hospitality providers.

  • Retire by 40? Here’s How to Do It

    Retiring by age 40 can be possible, but it requires careful financial planning and very aggressive saving.