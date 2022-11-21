U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.50
    -17.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,667.00
    -108.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,657.50
    -50.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.50
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.80
    -0.28 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.20
    -11.20 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    -0.16 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0269
    -0.0051 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.09
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    -0.0066 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.0190
    +0.6940 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,018.92
    -690.72 (-4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    369.24
    -22.84 (-5.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,349.99
    -35.53 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Applications Open for I-Zone 2023 at Display Week

·4 min read

Application Deadline: March 24, 2023

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) is pleased to announce that applications are open for the Innovation Zone (I-Zone) at Display Week 2023. Now in its 12th year, the I-Zone serves as a showcase and launching platform for never-before-seen technology, new applications and leading-edge display and imaging innovations. Display Week 2023, formally known as the 60th annual SID International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, takes place May 21-26, 2023, in Los Angeles, Calif. I-Zone applications are open until March 24, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/The Society for Information Dis)
(PRNewsfoto/The Society for Information Dis)

The I-Zone provides a special exhibit area where participants unveil technology prototypes, proofs of concept, and new products that have been on the market no more than six months prior to Display Week. Start-ups, small companies, academic institutions and educational organizations are encouraged to apply.

"The I-Zone has become one of the most popular features at Display Week," says Vignesh Sanmugam, Chair of SID's I-Zone. "With the pace of technology accelerating exponentially, new inventions and products are being developed almost faster than the world can keep up with it."

"SID is committed to being a catalyst that brings new innovations to light – and to market. And the I-Zone at Display Week provides the perfect opportunity to get in front of a global audience of business leaders, technologists and influencers from the entire supply chain," he added.

I-Zone exhibitors are selected through a competitive application process, and receive a free exhibition space on the floor at Display Week, free publicity and expert feedback from recognized industry professionals.

Key Dates

March 24, 2023     


Application deadline

April 14, 2023         


Accepted I-Zone applicants notified

April 21, 2023         


Accepted applicants confirm participation

May 21-26, 2023     


Display Week 2023

May 23-25, 2023     


I-Zone exhibition

For more information about the I-Zone or submission requirements, visit  www.sid.org/Awards/I-Zone or email I-Zone@sid.org.

About Display Week 2023
Display Week 2023, the 60th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in Los Angeles, CA, May 21-26, 2023. Serving as a catalyst for innovation, information and inspiration, Display Week supports and showcases the entire ecosystem of emerging electronic display and visual information technologies, and features a world-class exhibition with hands-on demos, hundreds of scientific presentations from pioneering scientists, special sessions with today's most forward-thinking business leaders, and an annual business conference devoted exclusively to the supply chain of these convergent industries. Thousands of attendees from the R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial disciplines flock to Display Week to find out what's new and what's next. Display Week also delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, highlights market-moving trends, and provides an expansive platform for networking that enhances career and business growth. For more information about Display Week 2023, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2023), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID  
The Society for Information Display (SID) has been powering the display technology industry since its inception in 1962. It is the only professional organization dedicated to the electronic display and visual information technology industries, and plays a vital role in advancing the plethora of interwoven discoveries and applications from concept and research to manufacturing and market. As a worldwide platform, SID brings together the multiple facets of these industries to fully support the imaging and display ecosystems, and help address growing consumer demand for seamless digital experiences through smart phones, televisions, mobile computers,  immersive gaming and entertainment applications, online platforms, electric cars, wearables, smart homes, and an ever-expanding menu of devices and uses that have become engrained in the way we live, work and play. Additionally, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products at its annual International Symposium, Seminar & Exhibition (known as Display Week). To promote industry and academic technology development, and educate consumers, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which unites industry and academia all under one roof to demonstrate technology that will shape the future. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008.  For more information, visit www.sid.org.

CONTACT: press@sid.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applications-open-for-i-zone-2023-at-display-week-301683366.html

SOURCE SID

Recommended Stories

  • FTX Exploiter Converts Millions in Ether to Alameda-Linked Ren Bitcoin Tokens

    In addition, the exploiter transferred thousands of ether to a brand-new wallet.

  • A Salute To Twitter Quitters For Redefining ‘Hardcore’ Workforce

    Elon’s be extremely hardcore or leave mandate backfires as hundreds more resign from Twitter.

  • Tim Draper Says There Is One Catalyst That Will Trigger Bitcoin To Climb 1,400%

    Early Tesla investor and billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper believes that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will grow by 1,400% from its current value. What Happened: Draper says that the catalyst will be women who have become more dominant in retail cryptocurrency spending, and it will fuel the Bitcoin rally to $250,000. During a recent interview, Draper said that women control 80% of retail spending, which includes food, clothing, and shelter. However, he notes that "women only have, w

  • Input Output announces privacy-centric blockchain and token on Cardano

    Input Output Global Inc. (IOG), the firm behind the Cardano blockchain, is releasing a new data-protection and privacy-centric blockchain and accompanying token.

  • Musk’s Twitter Fix-It Team Fades Out as Billionaire Says Transition Is Almost Done

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told a court in Delaware on Wednesday that his reorganization of Twitter Inc. is almost done, and he’ll spend less time on the company by the end of next week. The team of lieutenants he assembled to help with the transition is already inching toward the door. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 Billion

  • Bill Ackman Endorses Crypto Project Helium, Discloses Crypto Holdings

    Pershing Square Capital Management CEO says controversial crypto project Helium can “build intrinsic value over time.”

  • Here's Why Mark Cuban Still Believes In Crypto Despite FTX Breakdown

    Mavericks owner and investor Mark Cuban still believes in crypto, even though the entire cryptocurrency market is reeling under the FTX collapse. His optimism is based on the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made, known as smart contracts. A basic question. Why have I invested in crypto? Because I believe Smart Contracts will have a significant impact in creating valuable applications. I have said from day 1, the value of a token is derived from the applications t

  • Edward Snowden Calls Coinbase Over-Compliance ‘Toxic and Embarrassing’

    The former NSA contractor turned whistleblower criticized the exchange for favoring compliance over its customers' interests.

  • Why FTX Is Lehman Brothers of Crypto

    The cryptocurrency exchange imploded within a few days, causing a financial earthquake whose consequences have yet to be determined.

  • DeFi Is the Answer to the FTX Crisis—But We Must Get Better at Communicating It

    In the swirling crypto liquidity storm, DeFi offers a way forward.

  • Israeli Inflation Surprise Divides Rate Hike Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformIsrael’s faster-than-expected inflation in October means it’s not a question of if, but how much, the central bank will raise interest rates on Monday

  • A few charts to remember before you jump to conclusions

    Stocks ticked lower last week, with the S&P 500 declining 0.7%.

  • FTX Fires Bankman-Fried's Top Deputies: The Latest On Bankruptcy Fallout

    The beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which recently filed for bankruptcy, has fired some of Sam Bankman-Fried's top deputies. There were close to 300 staff members at FTX, many of which have resigned over the past few weeks. Only a few are based at the Bahamas headquarters. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang, and Nishad Singh have been terminated from their positions at FTX. All three of them were fired after FTX appointed John J. Ray III as the new CE

  • Why One Asset Manager Avoided FTX Before the Storm: Bitwise Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency industry has been rocked by the implosion of the once-popular FTX exchange, whose downfall has brought down a number of firms and maimed or destroyed many others. Investors and those even tangentially related to what’s happened in recent days are still sifting through the rubble and awaiting the next dominoes to fall. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung Parlia

  • Black Friday can offer investors clues about how much gas consumers have left in the tank: Here’s what to watch out for

    Black Friday is arriving at an interesting time for the American consumer. Shoppers have seemingly persevered this year despite an all-out assault on their pocketbooks and net worth --- from falling equity prices and, more recently, home valuations, to rampant inflation that has eroded their spending power.

  • Wall Street Wants Xi’s Money-Minting Markets to Come Back

    (Bloomberg) -- More than two years of growth-squelching policies sent international investors fleeing China. It’s taken all of two weeks to lure them back.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformFrom Morga

  • Disney reappoints Bob Iger as chief executive as shares head for worst slump since 1970s

    Former Walt Disney chief executive Bob Iger is returning to the media company in his former role less than a year after he retired, following a dramatic slide in the company's share price in the last year.

  • What's Behind 2020's Medicare Part B Premium Sticker Shock?

    The surprisingly big jump in Medicare Part B premiums for 2022 reflects the sky-high cost of a controversial Alzheimer's disease drug. The premium hike will put more than a dent in the newly increased Social Security cost-of-living allowance, which worked out … Continue reading → The post Why 2022 Medicare Part B Premiums Soared appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Poised for Flat Open

    The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday will release the minutes from its Nov. 1-2 meeting, when it raised interest rates 0.75 percentage point.

  • Stocks Drop on China Covid Worries; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell amid concern that China may tighten Covid curbs after a string of reported deaths, with investors seeking shelter in the haven assets of Treasuries and the dollar.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He