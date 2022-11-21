Applications Open for I-Zone 2023 at Display Week

Application Deadline: March 24, 2023

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) is pleased to announce that applications are open for the Innovation Zone (I-Zone) at Display Week 2023. Now in its 12th year, the I-Zone serves as a showcase and launching platform for never-before-seen technology, new applications and leading-edge display and imaging innovations. Display Week 2023, formally known as the 60th annual SID International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, takes place May 21-26, 2023, in Los Angeles, Calif. I-Zone applications are open until March 24, 2023.

The I-Zone provides a special exhibit area where participants unveil technology prototypes, proofs of concept, and new products that have been on the market no more than six months prior to Display Week. Start-ups, small companies, academic institutions and educational organizations are encouraged to apply.

"The I-Zone has become one of the most popular features at Display Week," says Vignesh Sanmugam, Chair of SID's I-Zone. "With the pace of technology accelerating exponentially, new inventions and products are being developed almost faster than the world can keep up with it."

"SID is committed to being a catalyst that brings new innovations to light – and to market. And the I-Zone at Display Week provides the perfect opportunity to get in front of a global audience of business leaders, technologists and influencers from the entire supply chain," he added.

I-Zone exhibitors are selected through a competitive application process, and receive a free exhibition space on the floor at Display Week, free publicity and expert feedback from recognized industry professionals.

For more information about the I-Zone or submission requirements, visit www.sid.org/Awards/I-Zone or email I-Zone@sid.org.

About Display Week 2023

Display Week 2023, the 60th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in Los Angeles, CA, May 21-26, 2023. Serving as a catalyst for innovation, information and inspiration, Display Week supports and showcases the entire ecosystem of emerging electronic display and visual information technologies, and features a world-class exhibition with hands-on demos, hundreds of scientific presentations from pioneering scientists, special sessions with today's most forward-thinking business leaders, and an annual business conference devoted exclusively to the supply chain of these convergent industries. Thousands of attendees from the R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial disciplines flock to Display Week to find out what's new and what's next. Display Week also delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, highlights market-moving trends, and provides an expansive platform for networking that enhances career and business growth. For more information about Display Week 2023, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2023), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) has been powering the display technology industry since its inception in 1962. It is the only professional organization dedicated to the electronic display and visual information technology industries, and plays a vital role in advancing the plethora of interwoven discoveries and applications from concept and research to manufacturing and market. As a worldwide platform, SID brings together the multiple facets of these industries to fully support the imaging and display ecosystems, and help address growing consumer demand for seamless digital experiences through smart phones, televisions, mobile computers, immersive gaming and entertainment applications, online platforms, electric cars, wearables, smart homes, and an ever-expanding menu of devices and uses that have become engrained in the way we live, work and play. Additionally, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products at its annual International Symposium, Seminar & Exhibition (known as Display Week). To promote industry and academic technology development, and educate consumers, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which unites industry and academia all under one roof to demonstrate technology that will shape the future. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

