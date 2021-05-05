U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,167.59
    +2.93 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,230.34
    +97.31 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,582.42
    -51.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.37
    -6.92 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.24
    -0.39 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    26.57
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2011
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0080 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1810
    -0.1240 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,259.51
    +3,604.55 (+6.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,457.26
    +51.96 (+3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.30
    +116.13 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Applications for the TC Early Stage Pitch-Off in July are open

Neesha A. Tambe
·1 min read

Early-stage startups -- now is your time to shine at the TechCrunch Early Stage event on July 8 and 9. This is part two of the highly successful event from April where top experts train and teach founders how to build, launch and scale their companies. In April we hosted the inaugural TC Early Stage Pitch-Off with 10 top companies from around the globe. TC is on the hunt to feature a new batch of 10 companies this summer to pitch in front of TC editors, global investors, press and hundreds of attendees. Step into the spotlight now. Apply here by June 7th.

The Pitch. Ten founders will pitch onstage for five minutes, followed by a five-minute Q&A with an esteemed panel of VC judges. The winner will receive a feature article on TechCrunch.com, one-year free subscription to Extra Crunch and a free Founder Pass to TechCrunch Disrupt this fall.

The Training. Nervous to pitch onstage in front of thousands? Fear not. After completing the application, selected founders will receive training sessions during a remote mini-bootcamp, communication training and personalized pitch-coaching by the Startup Battlefield team. Selected startups will also be announced on TechCrunch.com in advance of the show.

Qualifications. TechCrunch is looking for early-stage, pre-Series A companies with limited press. Our last pitch-off had one of the most geographically diverse batches from a TC event. The Early Stage Pitch-Off is open to companies from around the world, consumer or enterprise and in any industry — biotech, space, mobility, impact, SaaS, hardware, sustainability and more.

Founders, don't miss your chance to pitch your company on the world's best tech stage. Apply today!

