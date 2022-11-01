U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. for Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Multiple Myeloma

·3 min read

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced their collaboration with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, for the development of a systems pharmacology model in multiple myeloma.

(PRNewsfoto/Applied BioMath, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Applied BioMath, LLC)

In this collaboration, Applied BioMath is developing a model of SpringWorks' investigational oral selective small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI), nirogacestat, in combination with an agent that targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

"Our goal is to lead the scientific understanding of the pharmacodynamic interactions between nirogacestat and BCMA-targeted agents in order to advance therapies more efficiently to help patients with multiple myeloma," said Todd Shearer, PhD, Vice President, Clinical Pharmacology at SpringWorks Therapeutics. "We are pleased to work with Applied BioMath given their expertise in building systems pharmacology models for biopharmaceutical companies and we look forward to working with them to further advance our BCMA efforts."

Applied BioMath offers software and services to help de-risk and accelerate drug R&D. Their solutions, which focus on quantitatively integrating knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms, are leveraged across the entire R&D spectrum from early research through to clinical trials. Their approach involves working with clients to develop the appropriate mathematical strategy for each unique project, with common strategies encompassing systems pharmacology, mechanistic modeling. bioinformatics, biosimulation, and clinical pharmacology.

"Applying mathematical and engineering approaches to translational medicine allows us to integrate knowledge about the therapeutic with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO at Applied BioMath. "This enables project teams developing therapeutics to answer more questions earlier and advance programs more efficiently."

To learn more about Applied BioMath, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:
Kristen Zannella
kristen.zannella@appliedbiomath.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applied-biomath-llc-announces-collaboration-with-springworks-therapeutics-inc-for-systems-pharmacology-modeling-in-multiple-myeloma-301664970.html

SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC

