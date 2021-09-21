U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Applied BioMath, LLC to Present at World Bispecific Summit

·2 min read

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development today announced their participation at the World Bispecific Summit occurring virtually September 29 - October 1, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Applied BioMath, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Applied BioMath, LLC)

Alison Betts, PhD, Vice President of Scientific Collaborations and Fellow of Modeling & Simulation at Applied BioMath will present "Mechanistic Strategies for Modeling Avidity: Application in the Design of Tumor Selective Bispecific Antibodies in Oncology" on Thursday, September 30th at 8:50 a.m. ET. In this presentation, Dr. Betts will discuss the importance of avidity in designing tumor selective bispecific antibodies and how modeling can help interpret titration curves and optimize single-site binding affinities. She will also explain a case study about optimizing a 2+1 format T-cell engager for binding selectivity to tumor cells.

"Mechanistic modeling strategies can help understand complexities innate in bispecific design that are not often straightforward or intuitive," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "Dr. Betts will explain how an avidity binding systems pharmacology model provided guidance about bispecific molecules and how the model was expanded and translated into a collaboration."

Learn more about Applied BioMath's work in bispecifics at https://www.appliedbiomath.com/our-science.

About Applied BioMath
Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:
Kristen Zannella
kristen.zannella@appliedbiomath.com

SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC

