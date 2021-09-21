Applied BioMath, LLC to Present at World Bispecific Summit

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development today announced their participation at the World Bispecific Summit occurring virtually September 29 - October 1, 2021.

Alison Betts, PhD, Vice President of Scientific Collaborations and Fellow of Modeling & Simulation at Applied BioMath will present "Mechanistic Strategies for Modeling Avidity: Application in the Design of Tumor Selective Bispecific Antibodies in Oncology" on Thursday, September 30th at 8:50 a.m. ET. In this presentation, Dr. Betts will discuss the importance of avidity in designing tumor selective bispecific antibodies and how modeling can help interpret titration curves and optimize single-site binding affinities. She will also explain a case study about optimizing a 2+1 format T-cell engager for binding selectivity to tumor cells.

"Mechanistic modeling strategies can help understand complexities innate in bispecific design that are not often straightforward or intuitive," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "Dr. Betts will explain how an avidity binding systems pharmacology model provided guidance about bispecific molecules and how the model was expanded and translated into a collaboration."

