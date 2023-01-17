U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.97
    -8.12 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,910.85
    -391.76 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,095.11
    +15.96 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.29
    -2.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.04
    +1.18 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.20
    -10.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2286
    +0.0090 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2010
    -0.2400 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,292.99
    +107.39 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.93
    +3.08 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Applied BioMath, LLC Presents Model-Informed Drug Discovery and Development Services and Software at Molecular Glue Drug Development Summit

·2 min read

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced their participation at the Molecular Glue Drug Development Summit occurring January 24-26, 2023 in Boston, MA.

(PRNewsfoto/Applied BioMath, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Applied BioMath, LLC)

Joshuaine Grant, MSc, MBA, Associate Director of Modeling at Applied BioMath will present, "Guiding Target Selection and Lead Optimization for a Molecular Glue Degrader" on Wednesday, January 25th at 12:30 p.m. In this presentation, Joshuaine will discuss how incorporating modeling and simulation approaches early in development can help reduce late-stage risk by determining feasibility of drugging a given target, prioritizing between targets, or defining optimal drug properties for a target product profile.

She will also demonstrate how Applied BioMath Assess™ and the Protein Degrader Model Pack can be used to optimize drug properties for protein degrader therapeutics by exploring system characteristics such as binding parameters and the dependence of target expression and turnover on a therapeutic's degradation profile. Applied BioMath Assess™ is a point-and-click, MID3 software to help explore design hypotheses and better understand the likelihood of success for early stage biotherapeutics.

"Applying modeling and simulation approaches in early R&D can seem challenging due to the lack of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data available," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "We developed software and methodologies, such as early feasibility assessment, to help answer early discovery questions based on mechanistic models built from general biophysical principles and parameterized by data that is readily available early in drug discovery."

To learn more about Applied BioMath's services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:

Kristen Zannella

kristen.zannella@appliedbiomath.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applied-biomath-llc-presents-model-informed-drug-discovery-and-development-services-and-software-at-molecular-glue-drug-development-summit-301723948.html

SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Most Space Stocks Crashed in 2022. These 3 Could Fly in 2023.

    There's not a lot of "value" in space stocks. But growth? These stocks have that in abundance.

  • ‘Diamonds in the Rough’: Analysts Say These 2 Space Stocks Could Skyrocket Over 100%

    As recently as the 1990s, space exploration and travel were the exclusive domain of national or transnational governments. But in recent years private companies have begun cutting into that governmental dominance – and their encroachment is opening up vistas of opportunity for risk-tolerant investors. Some estimates put the eventual value – say, by the 2030s – of the private space industry at $1 trillion or more. Potential sectors that investors should watch are space tourism, satellite launchin

  • Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

    The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Former Athira CEO on her controversial exit: 'I was relieved that it came to an end'

    Leen Kawas resigned as Athira's CEO in October 2021 after an investigation into her doctoral work. She's now forging a new path with a life sciences investment firm and telling her side of the story.

  • Human Waste is Safe for Growing Vegetables, Researchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- As farmers in Europe and across the world grapple with increases in the cost of fertilizers, researchers suggest a solution may be closer to home in what people flush down the toilet.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyA peer-reviewed paper by scientists in Europe published Mon

  • How to view rare green comet's fly by in the High Desert

    Rare green comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), to make appearance in night sky, first time in nearly 50,000 years.

  • Physicists Say This Is the Best Place to Hide Indoors From a Nuclear Shockwave

    A new study provides a reality check about your chances of surviving a nuclear explosion. It suggests that, even if you’re hiding indoors and far away enough to avoid immediate disintegration, the high-speed winds created from the blast could still be enough to kill or seriously injure you. But the findings also indicate the best locations within a building to take shelter, should the worst-case scenario ever occur.

  • SpaceX launches classified Space Force payload on Falcon Heavy

    SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time this year on Sunday, carrying a classified military payload to orbit for the United States Space Force.

  • Ancient Maya cities, 'super highways' revealed in latest survey

    A new high-tech study has revealed nearly 1,000 ancient Maya settlements, including 417 previously unknown cites linked by what may be the world's first highway network and hidden for millennia by the dense jungles of northern Guatemala and southern Mexico. It is the latest discovery of roughly 3,000-year-old Maya centers and related infrastructure, according to a statement on Monday from a team from Guatemala's FARES anthropological research foundation overseeing the so-called LiDAR studies. All of the newly-identified structures were built centuries before the largest Maya city-states emerged, ushering in major human achievements in math and writing.

  • SpaceX Falcon Heavy puts on spectacular evening sky show

    The Falcon Heavy chalked up an apparently flawless climb to space in its second national security mission.

  • Endangered whale’s severely injured body washes ashore in Oregon, video shows

    “It is a bit unusual to see a sperm whale here this time of year, so that’ll be one of the questions ... we’re asking,” a spokesperson for NOAA Fisheries told media outlets.

  • ChatGPT is the Deepfake of Thought

    With the birth of generative AI, we can now interact with thoughts and ideas not formed by people. But what does this mean for social health? The post ChatGPT is the Deepfake of Thought appeared first on Worth.

  • This Monumental Breakthrough Could Turn the World Upside Down -- and Make Some Investors Filthy Rich

    You might have heard the stories about Ponce de Leon's search for the fountain of youth. As it turns out, there's no evidence that the Spanish explorer actually embarked on such a search. The stories appear to be as mythical as the fountain of youth itself.

  • Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesDo you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University

  • Man Bats on the Moon: The Possible Origin of Fake News Around the Lunar Landings

    As hard as it is to believe, modern conspiracy theories that claim the Apollo lunar landings were a hoax don’t hold a candle to the outrageous things that the American public once believed about the moon. Long before the age of social media, and over a century before the 1960's counterculture wave in the U.S., the moon was the center of the hoax universe. And it mostly comes down to a beef that editor Richard Adams Locke had with religious scholars and other contemporary astronomers like Thomas

  • NASA Wallops rocket launch to be visible for much of East Coast

    NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia, will support the Rocket Lab USA's first launch of the Electron Rocket, currently scheduled to lift off on Monday at 6 p.m.

  • SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg delayed again — this time by ‘unfavorable weather’

    SpaceX says high winds and big waves were to blame for the most recent delay.

  • 40-foot endangered sperm whale washes ashore in Oregon

    The whale was found dead and covered in gashes on Saturday. A necropsy later revealed that the animal was fatally struck by a ship, officials said.

  • Scientists use powerful laser to divert lightning in world-first study

    Firing powerful lasers into the sky can divert lightning, a study has found for the first time.

  • Hubble Space Telescope used to watch black hole eat a star

    Astronomers used Hubble Space Telescope's ultraviolet capabilities to investigate the death of a recently devoured star nearly 300 million light-years away. These events are known as "tidal disruptions."