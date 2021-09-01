U.S. markets closed

Applied Data Finance Recognized as Fastest Growing Company for the Second Year in a Row by Inc. Magazine

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Data Finance, LLC (ADF), a leading technology-enabled lender and asset manager, has been recognized as one of America's fastest growing companies for the second year in a row being named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies.

The Inc. 5000 is a showcase of the most noteworthy cases of company growth and development over the last year. This exclusive list gives recognition to the dedicated entrepreneurs who prosper by utilizing innovative ideas and technology combined with industry expertise.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in America," said Krishna Gopinathan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ADF. "This achievement is a reaffirmation of our revolutionary business model that has created a substantial position in today's fintech marketplace. Moreover, our groundbreaking technology is allowing us to successfully navigate the most challenging business landscape in generations and continue on our rapid growth path."

ADF ranked #345 in 2020 and #1064 in 2021 overall. Moreover, ADF finished 14th out of 266 in the Financial Services category in 2020 and 61st out of 297 in 2021. This list is considered the premier recognition for the most successful independent small businesses.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000/2021.

About Applied Data Finance

ADF, through its Personify Financial brand, is the trusted financial partner for thousands of underestimated under-banked consumers. Combining state-of-the-art technology and world-class application of advanced data science and machine learning, ADF is setting a new standard for assessing non-prime borrower credit and fraud risk. Learn more at www.applieddatafinance.com and www.personifyfinancial.com.

Contact

For Applied Data Finance
Ryan Windels +1 (332) 213 6840
Ryan.windels@fticonsulting.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applied-data-finance-recognized-as-fastest-growing-company-for-the-second-year-in-a-row-by-inc-magazine-301367848.html

SOURCE Applied Data Finance

