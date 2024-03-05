Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) closed the latest trading day at $4.09, indicating a -0.49% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Applied Digital Corporation in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.06, signifying a 25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $63.84 million, indicating a 353.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

APLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $236.66 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.69% and +327.24%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Applied Digital Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Applied Digital Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

