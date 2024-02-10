Applied DNA Sciences First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$891.2k (down 83% from 1Q 2023).

Net loss: US$1.03m (loss narrowed by 73% from 1Q 2023).

US$0.075 loss per share (improved from US$0.30 loss in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Applied DNA Sciences Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 15%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 71%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 4.5% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Life Sciences industry in the US are expected to grow by 6.1%.

Performance of the American Life Sciences industry.

The company's shares are up 6.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Applied DNA Sciences (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

