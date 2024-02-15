Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:AIT) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 15% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Applied Industrial Technologies' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Applied Industrial Technologies is:

23% = US$374m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.23 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Applied Industrial Technologies' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that Applied Industrial Technologies has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Applied Industrial Technologies' considerable five year net income growth of 32% was to be expected.

We then compared Applied Industrial Technologies' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 23% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Applied Industrial Technologies''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Applied Industrial Technologies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Applied Industrial Technologies' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 18% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (82%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, Applied Industrial Technologies has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Applied Industrial Technologies' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

