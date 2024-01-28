Applied Industrial Technologies' (NYSE:AIT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:AIT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.37 on 29th of February. This takes the annual payment to 0.8% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Applied Industrial Technologies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Applied Industrial Technologies' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 3.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 15% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Applied Industrial Technologies Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.92, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.9% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Applied Industrial Technologies has grown earnings per share at 18% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Applied Industrial Technologies Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Applied Industrial Technologies that investors should take into consideration. Is Applied Industrial Technologies not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

