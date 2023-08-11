Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.35

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.35 per share on the 31st of August. This payment means the dividend yield will be 0.9%, which is below the average for the industry.

Applied Industrial Technologies' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Applied Industrial Technologies' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 19.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Applied Industrial Technologies Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.84 total annually to $1.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.2% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Applied Industrial Technologies has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 20% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Applied Industrial Technologies' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Applied Industrial Technologies Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 Applied Industrial Technologies analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Applied Industrial Technologies not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

