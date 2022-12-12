U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.56
    +56.18 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,005.04
    +528.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,143.74
    +139.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.61
    +21.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.50
    +2.48 (+3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.60
    -18.10 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.21 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2267
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6700
    +1.1200 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,182.76
    +48.92 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.53
    +6.87 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend

Applied Materials, Inc.
·1 min read
Applied Materials, Inc.
Applied Materials, Inc.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 23, 2023.

The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy. In fiscal 2022, Applied returned $6.98 billion, or 151 percent of free cash flow, to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $4.9 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Buys Stake in London Stock Exchange

    The deal brings together one of the U.S.’s biggest tech companies with Europe’s biggest market exchange.

  • These Are The Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Chinese stocks are rebounding with Covid curbs seen easing. E-commerce and solar stocks lead the five best now.

  • Coinbase Says Law Enforcement Requests Rose 66% From Year Ago

    The number of requests from the U.S., which accounted for about 43% of the total, increased by 6%.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • How Much Does It Really Cost To Go To Disney World Now?

    The weather is getting chillier, and you're starting to think that a winter vacation in a warm-weather spot should move onto the calendar. Nowhere is more ideal than sunny Florida and Walt Disney...

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Coupa stock soars on acquisition by private equity firm Thoma Bravo

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Coupa following Thoma Bravo’s $8 billion acquisition.

  • 10 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap small-cap stocks to buy before the next breakout. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout. Some of the prominent large and mega-cap stocks in the world today used […]

  • 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of the 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are a few of the best companies to buy that have high exposure […]

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Needless to say, every investor is looking for big returns and while there are many routes to follow in trying to achieve that goal, tracking the moves made by Wall Street’s most successful investors is surely a good place to start. One investor sitting pretty near the top of the pile is Izzy Englander. Interested in the stock market from an early age, Englander was already trading stocks in high school. By 1989, he established the Millennium Management hedge fund with $35 million in seed money,

  • Oracle stock rises as earnings and revenue beat, but forecast is still to come

    Oracle Corp. topped Wall Street's expectations for profit and revenue in its most recent quarter, though the software company is still expected to issue a forecast that could be more fraught.

  • Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

    Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • 11 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 11 best steel stocks to buy today. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today. The World Steel Association released its Short Range Outlook on April 14, and it expects steel demand to increase 0.4% in 2022 to 1.84 […]

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • Silvergate Capital's Troubles Continue as Stock Falls 10% on Monday

    Shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) fell as much as 10.2%, once again, on Monday morning as the crypto industry continues to unearth new risks. This time, it's a U.S. investigation into Binance caught the industry off guard. Multiple news outlets reported this morning that the U.S. Department of Justice has an ongoing criminal probe into Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange.

  • 13 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 best blockchain stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the blockchain industry and explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now. Blockchain is a revolutionary technology that is gaining rapid popularity among various industries. […]

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.