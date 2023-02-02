U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.75
    +20.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,039.00
    -109.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,599.50
    +185.25 (+1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.40
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.20
    -0.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.70
    +25.90 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.88 (+3.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.58
    -1.82 (-9.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    -0.0066 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4140
    -0.5110 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,799.89
    +740.58 (+3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.78
    +301.10 (+124.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,807.99
    +46.88 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Applied Materials Announces Q1 FY2023 Earnings Webcast

Applied Materials, Inc.
·1 min read
Applied Materials, Inc.
Applied Materials, Inc.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. will hold a webcast to discuss its first quarter of fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The live webcast will be accessible via the Applied Materials website at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com. A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977


Recommended Stories

  • Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

    1. Amazon: Is the cloud actually underestimated? E-commerce pioneer Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) operates in many countries worldwide and has a 37.8% market share in its home U.S. market. With the global e-commerce industry projected to grow at a steady rate for the rest of this decade, Amazon has a clear opportunity to grow its revenue for many years if it can retain this market share lead.

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • 2 reasons Meta stock is exploding 20% after a whopper earnings miss

    In this market, the last thing investors have been rewarding this earnings season is a bottom-line miss vs. expectations of any magnitude. Except if you are Meta.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Can SoFi Stock Soar Even Higher in 2023?

    Despite a dismal performance in 2022, shares of all-digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed 50.3% in January. There are lots of reasons for the run-up, not least of which were a better-than-expected performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 and an improved outlook. Will the big gains SoFi made in January fizzle out in February, or is the stock at the beginning of a much longer bull run?

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • As Fed raises rates by a quarter point, here’s where financial advisers are telling their clients to invest — and store — their money

    The Federal Reserve boosted its influential interest rate yet again Wednesday, even as more signs indicate that inflation is cooling. It hiked the benchmark’s key rate by a quarter of a basis point, bringing it to the 4.5%–4.75% range. One basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

  • Genius Group stock soars toward 5 1/2-month high after plan to issue $10 NFT coupons to shareholders

    Shares of Genius Group Ltd. (GNS) soared 28.1% toward a 5 1/2-month high in premarket trading Thursday, after the the Singapore-based education company, said it will reward its shareholders by issuing a $10 blockchain-based digital discount coupon, or non-fungible token (NFT), for each share they own. First, the company said it began the application process to dual list its shares on Upstream, which is a trading app for NFTs and digital securities. Once that’s completed, the company will issue the $10 NFT coupons to shareholders.

  • Merck Stock Slumps As 2023 Profit Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings Beat

    Merck & Co. posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, thanks in part to impressive sales of its blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda, but forecast softer near-term profits, sending shares lower in pre-market trading. Merck said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December came in at $1.62 per share, down 10% from the same period last year but firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.54 per share. Group revenues, Merck said, rose 2% to $13.83 billion, against the $13.67 billion tally forecast by analysts that cover the pharma giant.

  • Bright Green Corporation's (NASDAQ:BGXX) market cap increased by US$154m, insiders receive a 74% cut

    If you want to know who really controls Bright Green Corporation ( NASDAQ:BGXX ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Merck forecasts sharp drop in COVID antiviral pill sales in 2023

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co on Thursday forecast a sharp decline in sales of its COVID-19 antiviral pill as the pandemic eases globally. The lower forecast for the COVID drug is the latest signal that a boost to global drugmakers from the pandemic is fading. Merck also forecast 2023 earnings below analysts' estimates on a tax hit from a recent acquisition.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The past year reminded investors how volatile the stock markets can be. Dividend stocks can earn you steady, passive income even during tough times, and if the stocks also regularly grow their dividends, you could even build a fortune over your lifetime. If the idea of buying such a dividend stock now to earn a lifetime of passive income appeals to you, here are three stocks to check out right away.

  • Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds Sink

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s businesses have lost $108 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $1

  • Traders Who Brushed Off Powell’s Words Face Tests From Hard Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who’ve shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s repeated warnings that interest rates will remain elevated this year will have their wagers tested again within weeks by key economic data.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNatio

  • BlackRock buys more shares of Baidu, sending the stock soaring

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down why Baidu stock is soaring today.

  • India's Adani Calls Off $2.5B Share Sale — Bill Ackman Gets Suspicious About Offering

    Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises has called off its $2.5 billion share sale, also known as a follow-on public offer, according to a statement issued by the firm to exchanges on Wednesday. What Happened: The board decided not to go ahead with the share sale, which was fully subscribed. "Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility, the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdr

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) insiders need another US$1.6m to breakeven on a US$2.0m stock purchase even after recent gains

    Insiders who bought US$2.0m worth of Cano Health, Inc. ( NYSE:CANO ) stock in the last year have seen some of their...

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.