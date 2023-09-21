Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Applied Materials's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Applied Materials had US$5.66b in debt in July 2023; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$6.54b in cash, so it actually has US$876.0m net cash.

How Strong Is Applied Materials' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Applied Materials had liabilities of US$8.22b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$7.09b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$6.54b in cash and US$5.44b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$3.34b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Applied Materials has a humongous market capitalization of US$114.6b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Applied Materials boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Applied Materials's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Applied Materials can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Applied Materials may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Applied Materials recorded free cash flow worth 77% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Applied Materials has US$876.0m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$7.0b, being 77% of its EBIT. So we don't think Applied Materials's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Applied Materials you should know about.

