Applied Materials’ Forecast Shows Bright Spots in Chip World

(Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc., the biggest maker of semiconductor-manufacturing equipment, gave a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, benefiting from demand for gear that makes auto and industrial chips.

Second-quarter sales will be about $6.4 billion, the company said in a statement Thursday. That beat the average analyst estimate of $6.3 billion and helped send Applied Materials shares up as much as 3.5% in late trading.

Many of Applied Materials largest customers have slashed their budgets for new plants and equipment this year in response to a widespread glut. But its latest outlook suggests there are still bright spots in the chip industry, including automotive semiconductors.

While such products are typically built on older machinery, customers are adding more capacity to keep up with demand, Chief Executive Officer Gary Dickerson said in an interview.

“People have underestimated the strength of this business,” he said. “We’re positioned to outperform the market in 2023. We’re more resilient.”

Chipmakers such as Analog Devices Inc. and GlobalFoundries Inc. have also indicated there are still shortages of some types of semiconductors, particularly those used in vehicles, factory equipment and smart internet-connected appliances. And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has said it will have to build out its capacity for production of such parts.

Applied Materials also is benefiting from better access to some components now, helping it fill an order backlog that had grown during the pandemic.

Still, supply challenges persist, the Santa Clara, California-based company said. It also expects a “cybersecurity event” suffered by one of its suppliers to shave $250 million from its revenue this quarter. Applied Materials didn’t name the company involved.

Overall, the chip industry remains mired in a slump. Dickerson said he isn’t optimistic about the broader market.

Applied Materials has said that it expects to lose as much as $2.5 billion in fiscal 2023 revenue due trade restrictions. That hit could be less — $1.5 billion to $2 billion — if the US government provides more licenses to ship to the Asian country.

Applied Materials shares had earlier closed at $115.39, leaving them up 18% in 2023.

First-quarter profit was $2.03 a share, excluding some items. Sales rose about 7.5% to $6.74 billion in the period. Those numbers compare with average of analysts estimates of $1.94 a share on revenue of $6.69 billion.

