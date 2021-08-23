Applied Net 2021 Opens its Digital Doors to the Largest Online Gathering of Insurance Professionals

Four-day conference brings industry together to discuss innovations driving the digital ecosystem of insurance

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® and the Applied Client Network today kicked off its annual Applied Net conference, bringing together the largest online gathering of independent agents, brokers, insurers and MGAs. Held virtually for the second year in a row, from August 23 to August 26, attendees will take advantage of more than 120 live and on-demand education sessions, peer networking opportunities, and first-looks into new products and innovation across the market-leading Applied portfolio.

“Coming together as a community has never been more important than over this past year and a half, and the Client Network has truly come together to be a community centered on education, networking and advocacy,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “We look forward to bringing this community together this week for a one-of-a-kind experience at this year’s Applied Net, exploring the latest products and services connecting the digital ecosystem of insurance.”

Complimentary for all Applied customers, Applied Net 2021 promises inspiring keynote presentations, educational sessions, and exhibitors from across the insurance industry. Keynote speakers will provide unique perspectives and strategies on making the Digital Ecosystem of Insurance more productive, simpler, more intelligent and valuable.

Taylor Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Systems, will discuss his vision for connecting the digital ecosystem of insurance to create greater operational efficiencies, deliver a simple, digital customer experience and drive value for all stakeholders of the insurance lifecycle.

Brian Langerman, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Client Network, will share his perspective and insights on how Applied Client Network is an essential resource for Applied users to make the most of their technology investment.

Michael Howe, Chief Product Officer of Applied Systems, will discuss a wide range of product innovation from Applied and how those solutions enable Applied customers to capitalize on the increasing pace of technological change and emerge as stronger and more competitive businesses in the years ahead.

Rich Belanger, Chief Technology Officer of Applied Systems, will talk through Applied’s digital strategy and the transformation of its underlying technology.

Trevor Bunker, Chief Customer Officer of Applied Systems, will discuss the Applied customer experience and what it means to customers’ businesses, ensuring they gain the most value from their Applied software during their digital transformation.

“This past year has been a year of digital acceleration, driving innovation for our industry that creates greater productivity, simplicity, intelligence and value for all stakeholders,” said Taylor Rhodes, CEO of Applied Systems. “This year’s Applied Net represents how far we have come as an industry, virtually connecting to explore the digital trends and market-leading innovation that are critical for connecting the digital ecosystem of insurance.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Applied Client Network

Applied Client Network is the global technology community of Applied Systems users. It promotes successful technology and business practices through communication, education and advocacy. Founded in 1985 and based in Chicago, the association represents insurance agencies and brokerages that use Applied Systems software worldwide. AppliedClientNetwork.org

