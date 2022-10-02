Applied Net 2022 Kicks Off as an In-Person Event

Company Logo

Four-day conference brings together agents, brokers, carriers, MGAs, and technology companies to discuss innovations driving the connected insurance experience

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® and the Applied Client Network today opened the doors to their annual Applied Net conference at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN. From October 2 to October 5, more than 3,500 attendees will participate in more than 240 education sessions, industry roundtables, and networking opportunities and will get an insider’s look at new products and innovation across our growing Applied and EZLynx portfolio.

“We are excited to finally join our fellow insurance professionals and Applied users in person at Applied Net 2022,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “This year, the value of educational resources, networking opportunities and advocacy will be shared and embraced in new ways as we reconnect our industry and community.” Applied Net 2022 promises inspiring keynote presentations, informative educational sessions, and exhibitors from across the insurance industry. Keynote speakers will provide unique perspectives and strategies on teamwork, innovation and creating opportunities for the connected insurance experience.

Taylor Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Systems, will discuss his vision of bringing technology and people together for an innovative connected insurance experience and will announce new Applied products to solve some of the industry’s greatest challenges.

Brian Langerman, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Client Network, will share his perspective and insights on how Applied Client Network is an essential resource for Applied users to make the most of their technology investment.

Trevor Bunker, Chief Customer Officer of Applied Systems, will discuss the Applied customer experience and what it means to customers’ businesses, ensuring they gain the most value from their Applied software during their digital transformation journey.

Rich Belanger, Chief Technology Officer of Applied Systems, will talk through Applied’s latest product innovations and the transformation of its underlying technology to provide more simplicity and intelligence. Alongside him, Kara Harris-Crowell, Sr. Vice President of Sales Enablement and Solution Consulting of Applied Systems, will provide a live demo of all Applied’s latest product innovations shared from the perspective of different personas that make up the insurance space.

Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, Former Head Men’s Basketball Coach of Duke University, will map out a clear game plan for achieving success, motivating, leading and providing powerful strategies for building confidence, trust, communication and teamwork in attendees’ personal and professional lives

“At Applied, we deeply believe that digital connectivity is the lifeblood of innovation, and what brings together our clients, our carriers, and our own staff,” said Taylor Rhodes, CEO of Applied Systems. "This year's Applied Net will remind our industry of the power of coming together and connecting, and the opportunities to truly embrace connectivity at the heart of their digital agencies.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Applied Client Network

Applied Client Network is the global technology community of Applied Systems users. It promotes successful technology and business practices through communication, education and advocacy. Founded in 1985 and based in Chicago, the association represents insurance agencies and brokerages that use Applied Systems software worldwide. AppliedClientNetwork.org

