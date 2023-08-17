Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shareholders have earned a 376% return over the last year

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. When an investor finds a multi-bagger (a stock that goes up over 200%), it makes a big difference to their portfolio. For example, the Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) share price is up a whopping 376% in the last 1 year, a handsome return in a single year. Shareholders are also celebrating an even better 662% rise, over the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 3.7% in three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Applied Optoelectronics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Applied Optoelectronics' revenue grew by 0.3%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. So the 376% gain in just twelve months is completely unexpected. It's great to see that some have made big profits, but we aren't so sure that the increase is justified. It just goes to show that big money can be made if you buy the right stock early.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

It's nice to see that Applied Optoelectronics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 376% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 11% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Applied Optoelectronics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

