U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.27
    +0.71 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0503
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1340
    +0.1740 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,009.89
    +401.22 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.31
    -2.63 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Applied Statistics Graduates Can Help Combat the Climate Crisis

Michigan Technological University
·3 min read

Houghton, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houghton, Michigan -

Michigan Technological University's online Master’s in Applied Statistics teaches students to make predictions, devise experiments, and draw accurate conclusions from large data sets. The United Nations and World Economic Forum say insufficient data holds us back from moving the needle with climate change.

Climate action is the most essential and rewarding work for professionals today. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), climate action failure, extreme weather events, and biodiversity loss & ecosystem collapse were considered the top three threats on the “Top 10 Global Risks” annual list by Global Risks Perception Survey (GRPS). The WEF also reports that climate action failure is considered the most critical threat to the world in both the medium (2-5 years) and long-term (5-10 years).

Professionals dedicated to climate action have the power to alleviate damage to societies, economies, and the planet. However, many professionals who are passionate about protecting the earth are unsure which career path will allow them to make a positive impact and inspire real change. A master's degree in Applied Statistics is an excellent pathway to becoming a statistician who can support organizations and governments to drive effective climate action.

Michigan Tech University’s (MTU) online Master of Applied Statistics helps students set themselves apart in a competitive job market by building specialized, quantitative skills to meet the growing demand for statistics and data professionals. In addition, students learn technical skills, including leading industry software and tools like R, SAS, S-Plus, and Python.

In addition to transferring applicable skills, the curriculum is future-focused and prepares students for roles as Statisticians and Climate Change Analysts. As a Climate Change Analyst, professionals with statistical skills are responsible for analyzing data and constructing mathematical and physical models of climatic expectations. The role also involves creating charts, statistical graphs, and reports from complex data sets.

Research shows that data analysis and statistics that focus on specific areas of sustainability can bridge the gap to help resolve the complex problems of climate change. Statisticians help transform large amounts of unstructured data and integrate this data into simulation models while considering socio-environmental implications in parallel. Ultimately, these predictions are used to lobby for or against proposed policy changes. Students in a Master’s of Applied Statistics also learn essential communication and data visualization skills that help them communicate their findings to non-scientific audiences such as lawmakers, corporations, and the general public.

Students enrolled in Michigan Tech’s Master’s in Applied Statistics can complete their degree in an accelerated 7-week course format in as little as 20 months. The program also offers busy professionals a flexible schedule, with courses completed 100% online and multiple start dates per year. Students can earn two qualifications at once, gain a graduate certificate after just five months into their master’s program and easily apply without a GMAT/GRE. It’s never been easier to continue education online and step into a meaningful career path.

Learn more about Michigan Tech University’s online Master’s in Applied Statistics by visiting the official website at: https://onlinedegrees.mtu.edu/programs/ms-applied-statistics

###

For more information about Michigan Technological University, contact the company here:

Michigan Technological University
Stefanie Sidortsova
ssidorts@mtu.edu
1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, Michigan 49931-1295

CONTACT: Stefanie Sidortsova


Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia violence in Oromia: 'Villages full of dead bodies'

    Eyewitnesses tell the BBC they were left helpless as innocent citizens were slaughtered.

  • Can crumbling cookies sweeten UK data-protection plans?

    Government proposals to move away from EU data-protection laws post-Brexit have had a mixed reaction.

  • Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish

    The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists from the Southeast Asian nation and the United States. The stingray, captured on June 13, measured almost four meters (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660 pounds), according to a statement Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-U.S. research project. The previous record for a freshwater fish was a 293-kilogram (646-pound) Mekong giant catfish, discovered in Thailand in 2005, the group said.

  • Methane-Spewing Coal Mines Are Climate Test for Australia’s New Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s coal mines cause more planetary warming in a typical year than emissions from all of the country’s cars. If Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants to meet tougher climate targets, he’ll need to fix that.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGiant Cruise Ship’s Ma

  • Exploring and using outer space under law

    Will universal law prevail or will great power divisions or “self-seeking exploitation” begin to intrude upon space exploration.

  • Sharks stay close to coastal cities, new study shows

    The study followed several dozen sharks off the coast of Miami.

  • From Communing With Animals to Obsessive Bean Hatred, Pythagoras Was One Weird Dude

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyChances are that if you attended school between the ages of 12 and 15 you learned the Pythagorean Theorem. Even if you happily left geometry in the rearview mirror decades ago you can probably still rattle off the formula a2 + b2 = c2. At some point in this process, you may even have cursed the name of the ancient Greek philosopher responsible for your early-teen misery. As you did you may have pictured the cause of your predicament.

  • Singapore office-design firm Space Matrix acquires B2B e-commerce site Pursuite amid strong demand for flexible workspaces

    Singapore-based Space Matrix, the sixth-largest international design firm in the world by revenue, has acquired Pursuite, one of Asia's first and largest B2B e-commerce platforms for procuring furniture, fixtures and equipment. With the move, Space Matrix aims to make planning and executing office designs more seamless, according to the company's top executive. The acquisition could indicate a trend for design firms that are looking for a way to sell products and services through the lucrative e

  • Millions of years ago, the megalodon ruled the oceans – why did it disappear?

    Roaming the ancient seas eons ago, the megalodon shark eviscerated its prey with jaws that were 10 feet wide. Warpaintcobra/iStock via Getty Images Plus Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. When did the megalodon shark go extinct, and why? – Landon, age 10 Imagine traveling back in time and observing the oceans of 5 million years ago. As you stand on an ancient shoreline, you see se

  • A Gull Flaps Its Wings and a Deadly Virus Explodes

    A great black-backed gull migrating from Europe to eastern Canada this past winter may have been the first carrier to North America of the deadly strain of bird flu that has killed tens of millions of domestic poultry and devastated wild bird populations. The wide-scale outbreaks have provided researchers with a new opportunity to fine-tune their understanding of the disease by studying which wild bird species, behaviors and ecologies play key roles in transmission. “Previous studies looking at

  • Zilingo Founders Make Surprise Buyout Offer for Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte co-founders made a last-ditch offer to buy the embattled fashion e-commerce platform as the board debates its future, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeCo-fou

  • Long Dollar Trade Is Still the One to Chase: Lin

    Max Lin, Asia FX and rates strategist at Credit Suisse Group AG, discusses the dollar, U.S. interest rates and his outlook for emerging market currencies. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Cathie Wood warns the Fed are ignoring dangerous signals as it plows ahead with draconian rate hikes

    The founder of ARK Invest, Wall Street's best-known tech sector evangelist, warns leading economic indicators are flashing red.

  • Everything You Need to Know About OpenSea

    Launched in 2017, OpenSea is the leading NFT marketplace. While trading volumes have collapsed, the platform is well placed for a comeback.

  • Watch: Passengers Wait in Hours-Long Lines Amid Flight Cancellations

    Videos shared online show long lines snaking through U.S. airports as travelers faced flight delays and cancellations due to weather and staffing issues during the busy Juneteenth and Father’s Day holiday weekend. Airports around the world have also faced issues. Photo: Jonathan Pavlinec/Storyful

  • Bitcoin drops below $20,000

    The bitcoin (BTC-USD) price fell below $20,000 on Saturday and is trading at $19,379 on Sunday morning.

  • Elon Musk Says He Is Buying the Crypto Dip

    Now, will this be enough to stabilize prices, the next few hours will tell, but there are still many questions, especially about the solvency of many crypto projects and firms. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , and one of the biggest influencers in the world gave his support on June 19 to the crypto industry and more particularly to the meme coin Dogecoin. "I will keep supporting Dogecoin," Musk tweeted to his nearly 99 million followers on June 19.

  • US Mortgage Rates Near 6% on the Fed Rate Hike and Outlook

    Mortgage rates surged in response to the Fed, with the housing sector amid a rebalancing act. House price appreciation should slow further as a result.

  • Bitcoin Is Crashing. Where It Might Be Headed Next.

    The Bitcoin carnage continues, as the cryptocurrency breaks $20,000 to trade at its lowest level since 2020.

  • Pfizer To Buy 8.1% Stake In French Vaccines Company Valneva

    The U.S. pharmaceuticals group will invest $95.25 million. Valneva will use the investment to support development of a Lyme disease vaccine.