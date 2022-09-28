U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

Applied Systems Named Best Broker Software Management House by Insurance Times

Applied Systems
·1 min read

Company receives highest recognition for providing the most innovative broker software in the industry

Brighton, UK, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that it has been recognised as this year’s Best Broker Software Management House by Insurance Times in the Tech & Innovation Awards. The award acknowledges exceptional services for brokers and highlights broker satisfaction in areas such as innovation, security, trading navigation, data analytics and the overall etrading experience.

The annual Insurance Times Tech & Innovation Awards acknowledge and celebrate companies that are blazing a trail for others and demonstrating the benefits of fully utilising technology. For Best Broker Software Management House, judges specifically acknowledged Applied Systems’ forward-thinking approach and strategy that focus on being a technology enabler to an industry that has been starved in the past.

“We are honoured to be recognised as the UK’s most innovative leader in broker software by Insurance Times,” said Tom Needs, Chief Executive Officer, Applied Systems Europe. “The recognition is a testament to the work Applied has done to partner with our customers to bring new innovation to a market eager to see new providers provide alternate solutions to the time-old challenges of this industry.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com


