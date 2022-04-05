U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.00
    -7.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,759.00
    -70.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,138.25
    -26.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,093.30
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.36
    +1.08 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.00
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.22 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0976
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.16
    -0.47 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8800
    +0.1080 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,739.99
    +604.14 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.07
    +14.82 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.34
    -4.58 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Applied Underwriters, Inc.® Selects Sapiens to Transform its Reinsurance Administration

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPNS

Sapiens' solution powers Applied Underwriters, Inc.® to automate its sophisticated, ceded reinsurance program and fuel growth

RALEIGH, N.C., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ:SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that Applied Underwriters, Inc.®, a global risk services firm, selected Sapiens ReinsurancePro to automate their reinsurance administration, accounting, analysis and reporting. The solution will enable Applied Underwriters, Inc.® to replace their legacy process with a platform that is streamlined, consistent and financially correct.

Sapiens_Logo
Sapiens_Logo

Sapiens ReinsurancePro efficiently automates the underwriting and administration of reinsurance, including treaty and facultative, ceded, assumed and retroceded reinsurance.

"With the significant growth of our product offering and reinsurance portfolio, it is no longer sensible to track and book reinsurance activity manually. Sapiens was our clear front runner when selecting a new reinsurance administration system because of the comprehensive features and capabilities of the solution," said Jeff Silver, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Applied Underwriters, Inc.® "Also, after years of utilizing Sapiens financial and compliance solutions with great satisfaction, we consider Sapiens as a trusted partner that provides superior expertise and support, empowering us with the tools to fuel our future growth."

"Sapiens ReinsurancePro will enable Applied Underwriters, Inc.® to simplify and streamline their reinsurance administration," said Jamie Yoder, Sapiens North America President & General Manager. "It automates complex accounting tasks and is flexible enough to change with new terms and conditions. We are extremely excited to extend our partnership with Applied Underwriters, Inc.® to release them from the cumbersome burden of manual processes and to empower their transformative journey."

Created and designed exclusively for the reinsurance market by some of the industry's leading experts, Sapiens ReinsurancePro manages the entire range of reinsurance contracts and activities for all lines of business. Built-in automation of contracts, calculations and processes provides flexible and full financial control of the reinsurance processes, including auditing requirements and statutory compliance. More than 100 insurers worldwide use Sapiens' reinsurance solutions.

About Applied Underwriters, Inc.®

Applied Underwriters, Inc.® is a global risk services firm that helps businesses and people manage uncertainty through its business services, insurance and reinsurance solutions with all insurance companies rated A by A.M. Best Company.®. As a company, Applied Underwriters, Inc.® has been distinguished by its innovative approaches to client care and by its strong financial strength. Applied Underwriters, Inc.® operates widely throughout the US, UK, EU and Middle East. Its operational headquarters is located in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information visit https://www.auw.com/

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Shay Assaraf

Chief of Marketing, Sapiens

Shay.assaraf@sapiens.com

Investor's Contact

Kimberly Rogers
Managing Director, Hayden IR
+1 541-904-5075
kim@HaydenIR.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to pandemic risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company.

While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applied-underwriters-inc-selects-sapiens-to-transform-its-reinsurance-administration-301517736.html

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Micron Is Set to Deliver Record Revenue in Fiscal 2022

    Investors in Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) must be frustrated. On March 29, the memory and storage manufacturer announced solid results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended March 3. Revenue surged 25% year over year while net profits more than tripled.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Should You Buy GameStop Stock After It Announced a Stock Split?

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) announced a stock split after the market closed on Thursday, March 31. Typically, you see stock splits from companies that have share prices in the thousands of dollars; it was surprising to see one coming from GameStop, selling at $165 per share as of today's market close. Stock splits usually create a lower nominal stock price, making it more attractive and affordable for retail investors.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Top Marijuana Penny Stocks For Q2 2022

    These are the marijuana penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q2 2022.

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • Why Workhorse Group, Lordstown Motors, and Canoo Stocks All Jumped Today

    The stocks of three struggling electric vehicle (EV) companies are jumping today. Shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) are down between 60% and 70% in the last 12 months. As of 3:35 p.m. ET, Workhorse, Lordstown, and Canoo shares were up 12.7%, 17.1%, and 14.9%, respectively.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up Nearly $20 Million of UiPath Stock

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF purchases 867,331 shares of UiPath, the robotic-process automation software company, on Monday.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more stocks from this list, click 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. Dividends are a reliable stream of passive income for investors, and they also offer greater returns than share price gains […]

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultrapopular Stocks

    Many shareholders of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) cling to the stories of how things can go right. Caution is warranted for these popular stocks. Elon Musk has proved the doubters wrong.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Popped 9% on Monday

    There's no obvious news driving the stock up today -- but there was some news last week. Specifically, in a mid-day note Friday, investment bank Citigroup suggested that the eventual size of the metaverse could be anywhere from $8 trillion to $13 trillion. Today, however, investors seem to be clueing in to the opportunity for Unity to capitalize on selling 3D software for use in building the metaverse.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/4: Peloton, AMD, Zoom, Roku

    The pandemic stocks have suddenly caught fire again, but that doesn't mean you should be buying, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Stocks like Peloton saw peaks near $170 a share at the height of the pandemic, but has since plunged to just $20. With a new CEO focused on subscription revenue, Peloton is now poised to make a comeback.

  • Trump-Tied Social Media SPAC Slides After Key Executives Quit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the shell company taking Donald Trump’s media venture public extended their selloff after a report that a pair of key executives resigned and Elon Musk bought a sizable stake in social-media competitor Twitter Inc. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Ho