Applied UV Continues to Expand Intellectual Portfolio with Additional Patent Grant

·6 min read
In this article:
Receives Patents for Pathogen Destroying Device in Hong Kong, China

Adds to Company's Portfolio of Patents for Disinfection Technology Addressing Global Challenge of Controlling the Spread of Emerging Pathogens

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically,

today announced the continued expansion of its Intellectual Property ("IP") portfolio.

Applied UV, through its recent acquisitions, (Airocide, Kes Science and Technology and Scientific Air Management) owns a broad and growing patent portfolio for its surface and air pathogen sterilization platforms in the areas of healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The patent portfolio covers 62 patents granted and pending in several important jurisdictions, including the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, South America and Asia.

On December 23, 2021, The Company received a notice that the Patents Registry office of the Government of Hong Kong has issued a notice granting Applied UV's patent application for its core SteriLumen pathogen destroying device.

"This new patent adds to Applied UV's growing IP estate for our foundational pathogen destroying technology, which defines an exciting new path to address the global challenge of infection prevention and reinforces the uniqueness of our technology," said Max Munn, Interim CEO and President of Applied UV. "We are committed to broadening our global patent estate as we continue to expand our international commercialization strategy and expand our global partnering efforts."

Munn added, "Collectively, these acquisitions create a broad portfolio of patented, air disinfection and sterilization technologies under the SteriLumen brand capable of addressing virtually every major commercial market, including hospitals and assisted living facilities, schools, hospitality, stadiums, food processing facilities and other venues requiring air and/or surface sterilization. And unlike common filter-based air purifiers that allow many, especially smaller virus like COVID-19, bacteria, mold spores, viruses, and VOCs to pass right through the filter, the SteriLumen air purification solutions destroy 99.99% of pathogens and particulates, no matter the size, in an automated and safe manner. Also, the handling of filters in filter-based air purifiers, which are loaded with pathogens when replacing them, re-introduces the pathogens that were previously captured and allows the pathogens to re-enter the air".

Air Purification Solutions: Airocide® and Scientific Air

The Airocide® System, is an airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide-based photo-catalytic oxidation (PCO) technology that continuously converts destructive molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, volatile organic chemicals (VOCs) and biological gasses into harmless water vapor. The proprietary formulation and methods for creating the catalyst are the basis of Airocide's competitive advantage, making it the only consistently robust, highly effective, ozone free PCO technology on the market. The Scientific Air product line uses a combination of UVC and a proprietary, patented system to eliminate airborne bacteria, mold, fungi, viruses, volatile organic compounds and many odors without producing any by products.

Scientists globally are calling on Governments to address improving air quality emphasizing and recommending upgrading antiquated ventilation systems utilizing advanced technologies that could kill future pandemic related airborne pathogens like COVID-19 from spreading, potentially eliminating global economies from having to close.

Surface Disinfection Solutions: Lumicide

The Company's Lumicide brand of products are unique, patented, and automated disinfecting systems that rely on LEDs in the "C" range of the ultraviolet spectrum (UVC). Lumicide offers configurable options for placement of the UVC LEDs in a wide variety of fixtures including vanities, restrooms, above desks or along countertops to disinfect hard surfaces.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within the devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® products for air purification, developed for NASA and FDA Cleared as class II medical devices, utilize a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, destructive VOCs and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, and homes.

For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; https://www.airocide.comhttps://kesscience.com; https://scientificairmanagement.com and, https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For additional Company Information:

Applied UV Inc.
Max Munn
Applied UV Interim CEO
m.munn@sterilumen.com

Applied UV Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath
TraDigital IR
+1-646-418-7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Applied UV, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684358/Applied-UV-Continues-to-Expand-Intellectual-Portfolio-with-Additional-Patent-Grant

