U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,371.74
    +45.23 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,285.72
    +124.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,576.92
    +224.13 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.91
    +13.63 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    +1.03 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.80
    -11.20 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.42 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1159
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7840
    -0.0230 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3400
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2450
    -0.0570 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,020.86
    +688.14 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    843.16
    +0.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

APPlife Digital Solutions Responds to Inquiries Regarding a Lollipop Token and its Lollipop NFT Platform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALDS

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions has become aware of false information being distributed as a result of several inquiries it has received regarding its LollipopNFT platform and marketplace.

“It has come to our attention that there are one or more individuals using the APPlife name to raise capital for a token or coin with the name Lollipop. APPlife Digital Solutions, its subsidiaries, affiliates and employees are in no way involved with a Lollipop coin, token or derivative thereof,” stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife. “We are only speaking directly to qualified investors that may be interested in our LollipopNFT marketplace. We have no broker or outside representative raising capital for the Lollipop NFT marketplace” added Reid.

Information on APPlife’s Lollipop NFT platform was included in a press release issued on January 11th, 2022 and can be viewed HERE.

ABOUT LOLLIPOP NFT
Lollipop NFT is an online marketplace, consignment store, creator platform and wallet for non-fungible tokens. Users do not need have a superior technology background or a high-level understanding of the technology behind a NFT to enjoy creating and selling an NFT, it is built for everyone. Lollipop NFT users just want to create, sell, share, and store their NFTs in a safe environment that is built around the principle that it is easy to comprehend and holds the same value. Visit www.lollipopnft.com to learn more.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The “Go To” eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing daily essentials to your doorstep. Rooster has also recently introduced the availability of convenient pre-bundled personal care and grooming kits.

B2BCHX - Background check a Chinese company. Easy due diligence. Prevent fraud or scams.

OfficeHop - A global sharing model platform for short-term rentals of office and meeting rooms.

Global Hemp Services - APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits.

Keep up to date on APPlife Digital Solutions events and developments join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions
Investor Relations
Tel: (585) 232-5440
Email: jody@applifedigital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies, and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • This $22.5 Million Legal Loss Could Be a Huge Problem for This Dividend Aristocrat

    Industrial giant 3M just lost a big legal case, and it helps explain why investors are so downbeat on the shares.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) had fallen about 5% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, erasing more than $5 billion of market value. The culprit was the oil giant's fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations.

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Apple earnings: Analyst describes 'the scary thing' about the tech firm's strong quarter

    Citi Managing Director in Equity Research Jim Suva joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook for Apple after it reported record-breaking earnings.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2022 Instead

    Prices of tokens like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared and plunged at various points throughout 2021 as a direct result of social-media hype, but still ended the year far above where they began it. Here's why you'll want to consider buying Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a young fintech company that's remakting the lending business, instead of Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. Upstart is disrupting the traditional FICO-based lending model, which rates borrowers based on a handful of metrics and has been used by financial institutions since 1989.

  • Why Qurate Retail Stock Dove 21% on Friday

    What happened Qurate (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shareholders saw red on Friday, as their stock fell over 21% by 11:15 a.m. ET, compared to a slight decline in the broader market. The TV-shopping giant had been outperforming the market so far in 2022, but the decline pushed returns well below the 10% decline that's been logged in the S&P 500 to date.

  • This Buffett Stock Has More Than 60% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street

    It's recently been caught up in multiple negative headlines, but has the business itself been affected?

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 Per Share I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    In what follows, we'll look at two stocks that are changing hands for well under $100 per share and that look attractive at current levels: Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Pfizer's coronavirus lineup alone will likely generate more sales than most pharmaceutical companies this year. Meanwhile, Pfizer's newly approved coronavirus medicine, Paxlovid, could generate upward of $10 billion.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered This Week

    Despite positive material updates, the biotech's shares couldn't escape the market-wide downturn among growth stocks this week.

  • Aurora Cannabis Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?

    2021 was hardly a banner year for the Canadian weed company; perhaps its fortunes are about to change.

  • Want to Invest in the Future of Technology? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold

    Over the next two decades, artificial intelligence (AI) will contribute $30 trillion to the global equity market cap, according to Ark Invest. It makes content and product recommendations more relevant. For instance, fintech companies like Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are using AI to minimize risk for banks and e-commerce merchants, helping them operate more efficiently and more profitably.

  • Buy Now, Pay Later Comes of Age. Affirm Is the Standout in the Space.

    Shares of Affirm Holdings were surging Friday after the online payments company received an upgrade to Buy from analysts at DA Davidson. Affirm (ticker: AFRM) has been battered over the last few weeks, losing almost 50% since the year started. The shares were gaining 9.3% to $55.75 on Friday after analyst Christopher Brendler upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral with a $75 price target.

  • Tesla rival Rivian's stock could skyrocket at least 160%, says top analyst

    One top Wall Street auto analyst thinks this Tesla rival has a massively undervalued stock price. Here's why.

  • Why Shares in Corning Soared Nearly 15% This Week

    Shares in material science company Corning (NYSE: GLW) rose nearly 15% in the week to Friday morning. The move comes after a very well-received set of fourth-quarter earnings released midweek. There's never been any doubt that Corning is a growth business.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 Now That Oil and Gas Is Hot and Renewable Energy Is Cold

    The U.S. stock market hasn't had the best start to 2022. Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and integrated solar solution provider SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) are two completely different businesses that are both worth buying now. Kinder Morgan is the U.S. leader in natural gas pipeline infrastructure.

  • Amid the Sell-Off, Is The Trade Desk Ready for a Bull Run?

    Late last year, investors took a deep interest in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) as the stock shot 29% higher the day after it released its fiscal 2021 third-quarter earnings report in early November. The question for investors of The Trade Desk now is whether this constitutes an excellent opportunity to buy or if its sell-off is justified. The Trade Desk stock has delivered significant gains since launching its initial public offering in 2016, rising in value by as much as 3,600%.